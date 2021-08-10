Technology News
loading

Marvel Pays Just $5,000 to Comic Book Writers, Even as MCU Movies Make Billions: Report

Winter Soldier creators couldn’t even get into the premiere of their own movie.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 10 August 2021 13:18 IST
Marvel Pays Just $5,000 to Comic Book Writers, Even as MCU Movies Make Billions: Report

Photo Credit: Eli Adé/Marvel Studios

Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Highlights
  • Thanos creator, big name writers able to negotiate more
  • Small-time talent sometimes only gets a “thanks” credit
  • Writers are ‘work-for-hire’ so legally not owed anything

Marvel movies might be making billions of dollars regularly at the box office, but the comic book talent is being paid a pittance by Disney, a new report reveals. Most Marvel writers and artists get just $5,000 (about Rs. 3.72 lakhs) and an invitation to the film's premiere. Disney bought Marvel Entertainment for about $4 billion (about Rs. 29,746 crores) in 2009, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has since grossed nearly $23 billion (about Rs. 1,71,039 crores) in ticket sales alone — not counting the billions Disney has minted via merchandise, theme parks, licensing, and a hundred million Disney+ subscribers.

The Guardian is behind the new report, with people familiar with the matter revealing how Disney treats them. In some “very rare” cases, if a Marvel franchise becomes huge, Marvel might offer a “special character contract” that allows creators to claim more money for their work. And then, in a few special cases, Marvel writers and artists are given an executive producer credit that could lead to a higher payout — but The Guardian learnt that it cannot be legally enforced and hence depends on if Disney cares enough about the talent involved. And that too only after they make a fuss.

Thanos creator Jim Starlin was able to negotiate better remuneration following the MCU's use of Thanos as the big bad for The Infinity Saga. Former Loki writer Roy Thomas got his name added to the credits of the Marvel series after Thomas' agent made a fuss. Acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates — he worked on Black Panther and Captain America's comic book runs — believes he got a fair deal because he was well-known, but said that small-time writers are dealt an unfair hand at the might of mega-corporations such as Disney.

“Long before I was writing Captain America, I read [Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting's] Death of Captain America storyline, and Return of the Winter Soldier, and it was some of the most thrilling storytelling I'd ever read,” Coates told The Guardian. “I'd rather read it than watch the movies — I love the movies too — but it doesn't seem just for them to extract what Steve and Ed put into this and create a multi-billion dollar franchise.”

Stunningly, all Brubaker and Epting got for creating the Winter Soldier — they revived Captain America's sidekick Bucky Barnes as the vibranium armed super soldier — was a “thanks” credit in some MCU titles. No money. He was asked for feedback on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but again, no payout was offered. To make things worse, Brubaker and Epting were reportedly denied entry to the premiere party for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They were only able to get in after they messaged Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan, who let them in.

The big problem here is that comic book talent is technically “work-for-hire”, which means they aren't owned anything beyond the upfront salary and royalty payments — legally speaking. Both Marvel (owned by Disney) and DC Comics (owned by Warner Bros.) also offer equity, a tiny share of the profits, should their work end up being used for movies, TV shows and merchandise. But The Guardian notes that the “use of these contracts is at these companies' discretion,” which is naturally not good enough.

If they are not happy with what they are getting, comic book talent can push for negotiations as Starlin did. But Marvel can make it even more annoying if they drag on, with one person telling The Guardian that the Disney-owned giant subtracted its own legal fees from the final royalty payments. Marvel declined to comment on any of the reports' findings, claiming it would violate “privacy of personal conversations” and that it “can't speak to our individual agreements or contracts.”

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvel, Disney, MCU, Jim Starlin, Roy Thomas, Ta Nehisi Coates, Ed Brubaker, Steve Epting, Winter Soldier, Loki
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Boeing Assessing Launch Dates in August for CST-100 Starliner Space Capsule

Related Stories

Marvel Pays Just $5,000 to Comic Book Writers, Even as MCU Movies Make Billions: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Teaser Appears Briefly, Revealing Design
  4. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  5. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  6. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  7. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India Launch on August 17, Sale via Flipkart
  8. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Realme Book Slim Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 336,000 Accounts for Cheating, Crosses 48 Million Downloads
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 ‘Note Pack’ Bundle Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Include S Pen and Charger
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Key Specifications, Design Tipped Via Amazon Listing
  4. Cryptocurrency Regulator Says Easing of Restrictions in Japan Must Wait
  5. Marvel Pays Just $5,000 to Comic Book Writers, Even as MCU Movies Make Billions: Report
  6. Boeing Assessing Launch Dates in August for CST-100 Starliner Space Capsule
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted in Hastily Pulled Instagram Teaser
  8. WhatsApp Web, Desktop Getting Photo Editing Tools; Android Beta Gets New Emojis: Report
  9. Poloniex Cryptocurrency Exchange Agrees to Pay $10.4 Million to Settle US SEC Charges
  10. Vi RedX Family Plan With Up to Five Member Connections Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com