Netflix has announced the cast of its Indian original film Maska. It stars Manisha Koirala (Dil Se..), singer Shirley Setia, Nikita Dutta (Ek Duje Ke Vaaste), and Prit Kamani (Hum Chaar). Neeraj Udhwani (Yeh Hai Aashiqui) will make his feature directorial debut with the Netflix film, which will be produced by Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran of Mutant Films. In Maska, “a confused, young millennial — believing in the adage ‘success comes to those who dare to dream' — sets out on a desperate journey to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions.”

The Maska cast announcements were first made on Setia's official Twitter account in a video also featuring her fellow cast members. Dutta said she's “so excited to be working with all of you all, and I can't wait for everybody to see what we've brought together with Maska.” Kamani called Maska “a beautiful story about big dreams and tough choices”, and Koirala added towards the end: “I'm so happy to be working with a wonderful cast in a wonderful story. I can't wait to share it with you.”

Best known for films such as the Mani Ratnam-directed 1995's Bombay and 1998's Dil Se, Koirala was last seen as the actress Nargis Dutt in the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju. Her upcoming roles include 99 Songs, and India Sweets and Spices. The New Zealand-born Setia rose to fame as a YouTube artist, and has been the playback singer for 2017's A Gentleman, and 2018's 5 Weddings. Setia is set to make her Bollywood debut in Nikamma, from director Sabbir Khan. Maska will be her acting debut, per Netflix. Dutta had a supporting role in 2019's Kabir Singh.

Maska was originally announced in April as one of 10 new Netflix Indian films in the works, alongside productions from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee (Khosla Ka Ghosla!), and Ronnie Screwvala (Uri: The Surgical Strike). Netflix also added five new series earlier in July from Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Alankrita Shrivastava among others.

Maska is “coming soon” to Netflix in India and across the world.