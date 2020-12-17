The Mandalorian season 2 wraps up this week — the finale, episode 8 premieres Friday, December 18 — and if that makes you sad, Disney has more Mandalorian content for you. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, is returning for a special episode — “Making of Season Two” — on Christmas Day, December 25, Disney and Lucasfilm have announced. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian “Making of Season Two” will stream on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available.

This — a one-off special — is a different approach than the one Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian took with the making-of for season 1, which was told over eight half-hour episodes, with each of them focusing on one aspect of the production: directing, franchise legacy, the cast, technology, practical effects and props, visualisation, background score, and links to Star Wars fandom. Comparatively, “Making of Season Two” is a much more pared-back offering, as it will compress everything that went into the production of The Mandalorian season 2 into what I'd guess will be an hour-long special at the most.

Go beyond #TheMandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns with a brand new special, “Making of Season Two,” streaming Dec. 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/85HzemDQMK — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 16, 2020

Still, you get to see how the Star Wars series was made and spend more time with its characters and crew members outside of the frame, including — potentially — the likes of creator and showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producer and director Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal (Mandalorian), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), and Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) among others. You might get a bit of Grogu too, though behind the scenes, it's just a puppet being moved around by some people. Sorry, did I disrupt your suspension of disbelief?

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 drops December 18. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian “Making of Season Two” arrives December 25.