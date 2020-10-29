Before The Mandalorian season 2 premieres Friday afternoon on Disney+ Hotstar (and Friday midnight on Disney+ in the US), Disney and Lucasfilm have given us an official 89-second recap of The Mandalorian season 1. That's very brief, but it speaks to the fact that The Mandalorian wasn't a narratively-heavy show on its debut last year.

Everything You Need to Know About The Mandalorian Season 2

The Mandalorian season 1 recap touches upon Mando's (Pedro Pascal) profession (he's a bounty hunter), his newest target (Baby Yoda), the people he meets along the way — Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte) — and the consequences of his decision to bring Baby Yoda under his wing.

“You have something I want. It means more to me than you will ever know,” the darksaber-wielding villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) says deep into The Mandalorian season 1 recap, as we are given a reminder of the Star Wars series' action-heavy side. Gideon then declares: “It will be mine.”

The season 1 recap wraps by setting up The Mandalorian season 2, as tribe leader The Armorer (Emily Swallow) instructs Mando to reunite Baby Yoda “with its own kind”. Mando wonders: “You expect me to search the galaxy for the home of this creature?” Well, yes, otherwise what would we do in season 2, Mando.

In addition to Pascal, Carano, Weathers, and Esposito, The Mandalorian season 2 also stars Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Horatio Sanz as Mythrol, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Timothy Olyphant as former slave Cobb Vanth, Michael Biehn as a rival bounty hunter, and Sasha Banks in an undisclosed role.

Jon Favreau (The Lion King, Iron Man) created The Mandalorian and serves as showrunner and head writer on the Star Wars series. Favreau and Weathers are among the directors on season 2 alongside Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Episodes will air weekly.