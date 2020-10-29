Technology News
loading

The Mandalorian Season 1 Recap Distills the Star Wars Series Into 89 Seconds

“You expect me to search the galaxy for the home of this creature?”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 October 2020 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Mandalorian Season 1 Recap Distills the Star Wars Series Into 89 Seconds

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian season 1

Highlights
  • The Mandalorian season 2 begins October 30 worldwide
  • Official season 1 recap covers a lot, sets up season 2
  • There were eight episodes in The Mandalorian season 1

Before The Mandalorian season 2 premieres Friday afternoon on Disney+ Hotstar (and Friday midnight on Disney+ in the US), Disney and Lucasfilm have given us an official 89-second recap of The Mandalorian season 1. That's very brief, but it speaks to the fact that The Mandalorian wasn't a narratively-heavy show on its debut last year.

Everything You Need to Know About The Mandalorian Season 2

The Mandalorian season 1 recap touches upon Mando's (Pedro Pascal) profession (he's a bounty hunter), his newest target (Baby Yoda), the people he meets along the way — Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte) — and the consequences of his decision to bring Baby Yoda under his wing.

“You have something I want. It means more to me than you will ever know,” the darksaber-wielding villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) says deep into The Mandalorian season 1 recap, as we are given a reminder of the Star Wars series' action-heavy side. Gideon then declares: “It will be mine.”

The season 1 recap wraps by setting up The Mandalorian season 2, as tribe leader The Armorer (Emily Swallow) instructs Mando to reunite Baby Yoda “with its own kind”. Mando wonders: “You expect me to search the galaxy for the home of this creature?” Well, yes, otherwise what would we do in season 2, Mando.

In addition to Pascal, Carano, Weathers, and Esposito, The Mandalorian season 2 also stars Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Horatio Sanz as Mythrol, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Timothy Olyphant as former slave Cobb Vanth, Michael Biehn as a rival bounty hunter, and Sasha Banks in an undisclosed role.

Jon Favreau (The Lion King, Iron Man) created The Mandalorian and serves as showrunner and head writer on the Star Wars series. Favreau and Weathers are among the directors on season 2 alongside Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Episodes will air weekly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Mandalorian, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon Said to Be Close to Securing Exclusive Rights to Broadcast Champions League Matches in Italy

Related Stories

The Mandalorian Season 1 Recap Distills the Star Wars Series Into 89 Seconds
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  3. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review
  7. Micromax Teases Design of Its Upcoming In-Series Phones
  8. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  9. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  10. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Amazon Under Antitrust Investigation in Germany: Report
  2. The Mandalorian Season 1 Recap Distills the Star Wars Series Into 89 Seconds
  3. Amazon Said to Be Close to Securing Exclusive Rights to Broadcast Champions League Matches in Italy
  4. iPhone 12 Pro Durability Test Video Suggests Ceramic Shield Gets Scratches Just Like Any Regular Glass
  5. Sony’s PlayStation App Redesigned, Gets Integrated Messaging, Voice Chat, Remote PS5 Storage Management, More
  6. OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.9 Update Brings October 2020 Security Patch, Game Space Features, More
  7. AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 6800, 6800 XT Price and Release Date Announced
  8. Apple’s Clips App Gets a Big Update, Includes Support for Vertical Videos, Refreshed Interface
  9. US Antitrust Regulator Loses Bid to Revive Qualcomm Case
  10. Amazon Website Launch Trips Over Faulty Swedish
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com