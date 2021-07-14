Technology News
Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian Season 2 Making-of Special to Release August 25 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar

Learn more about Mark Hamill’s return as digitally de-aged young Luke.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 July 2021 12:22 IST


Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

R2-D2, Grogu, and Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale

  • Mark Hamill returned as Luke Skywalker in season 2 finale
  • Special episode to focus on tech used in recreating young Luke
  • The Mandalorian season 3 is not due until 2022 at least

The Mandalorian is getting a special behind-the-scenes that will highlight the return of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker in the season 2 finale “Chapter 16: The Rescue”, showcasing “the cutting-edge technology that was used to bring post-Star Wars: Return of the Jedi prime Luke back”. Dubbed “Making of the Season 2 Finale”, the special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian — the official title of The Mandalorian's behind-the-scenes making-of series — will release Wednesday, August 25 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Here's more on The Mandalorian season 2's Luke Skywalker special behind-the-scenes episode:

“Making of the Season 2 Finale” is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated “chapter” of The Mandalorian, with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history.

I'm sure a lot went into it and the process was challenging, but Hamill's digitally de-aged young Luke was far from convincing, as I said then in my recap of The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

mandalorian luke skywalker making of mandalorian season 2

On set for The Mandalorian season 2 finale
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

The announcement of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian “Making of the Season 2 Finale” comes on the same day as the 2021 Emmys nominations, where the live-action Star Wars series was celebrated with most nods (24) alongside Netflix's The Crown. That included five nominations for the season 2 finale “Chapter 16: The Rescue”, for writing (creator Jon Favreau), background music (Ludwig Göransson), editing (Adam Gerstel), stunts (Lateef Crowder), and hairstyling (Maria Sandoval, Ashleigh Childers, and Wendy Southard).

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian “Making of the Season 2 Finale” drops Wednesday, August 25 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available. As it will be only in English in India, it will be exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium that costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian Season 2, Disney Gallery The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar Premium
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Apple Said to Seek Up to 20 Percent Increase in iPhone 13 Production for 2021

