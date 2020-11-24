Technology News
The Mandalorian AR Experience Brings the Star Wars Series Into Your Home

The augmented reality app, which uses Google’s ARCore, is available only on 5G Android phones.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 November 2020 12:17 IST
Photo Credit: Google/Lucasfilm

Highlights
  • The Mandalorian AR Experience available on Google Play globally
  • New augmented reality experiences will drop on Mando Mondays
  • Pixel owners will get additional content outside the app too

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are coming home. Not in the ongoing second season of the Star Wars series, but on your phone. Google and Lucasfilm have partnered to launch The Mandalorian AR Experience, an augmented reality app that will allow you to recreate moments from the first season, as the Mando (Pedro Pascal) goes on his bounty hunting ways, finds Baby Yoda — the Child, if we're being pedantic — and the two then go on planet-hopping adventures through the galaxy far, far away. You'll be able to interact with the iconic duo, use the Force, and discover hidden features.

Unfortunately, The Mandalorian AR Experience is only available on a very select list of 5G phones, including the Pixel 4a, LG Wing, Motorola Edge+, Moto Razr 5G, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 8 series, Oppo Find X2, Samsung's Galaxy Note20+, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S20 series, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The first experience — “Bounty Hunting” — and more experiences will drop weekly on Mando Mondays (a global marketing promo that sees the launch of new products). Pixel owners will get additional content outside The Mandalorian AR Experience as well.

If your device is not on that list, Google says support for more 5G Android phones is on the way. It's unclear why Google is emphasising the need of next-gen cellular technology for The Mandalorian AR Experience, though that's likely because of the demands of the app. The Mandalorian AR Experience consists of “hyper-detailed models and life-like animations”, Google says, which have been made with the help of ARCore, the Google platform for augmented reality experiences. ARCore's Depth API allows for occlusion, and helps Mando and Baby Yoda “blend more naturally with our world”.

The Mandalorian AR Experience is available now on Google Play worldwide. Good hunting.

