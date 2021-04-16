Mads Mikkelsen has reportedly joined the Indiana Jones 5 cast opposite Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who was herself reportedly cast last week). There's no word on whom Mikkelsen will be playing on Indiana Jones 5. Ford and Waller-Bridge are set as the male and female leads, respectively. Logan director James Mangold is set to helm Indiana Jones 5, with Steven Spielberg — he directed all four previous movies in the Indiana Jones series — moving into the role of a “hands-on” producer as he himself described it.

Deadline first brought word of Mikkelsen's Indiana Jones 5 casting. There has been no confirmation from anyone involved with Indiana Jones 5, be it Disney, Mangold, or Mikkelsen.

We know little about Indiana Jones 5 plot, though Ford has noted that this will be his last turn in the title role. As such, Indiana Jones 5 is expected to pass the torch to the next generation, much as Spielberg is doing behind the scenes. When he stepped down as director last year, Spielberg said he wanted to “pass along Indy's whip to a new generation to bring their perspective to the story”.

Mangold is also responsible for the Indiana Jones 5 script, alongside his Ford v Ferrari collaborators Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers on Indiana Jones 5 in addition to Spielberg. Award-winning veteran John Williams, who has worked on all past Indiana Jones movies, will return as composer.

For Mikkelsen, Indiana Jones becomes another major Hollywood franchise he has come aboard recently. Last year, after Johnny Depp exited the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, Warner Bros. picked Mikkelsen as his replacement for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movies. Fantastic Beasts 3 wrapped filming in February. Mikkelsen was last seen in the sci-fi film Chaos Walking opposite Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to release July 29, 2022 in cinemas worldwide. Filming is expected to begin in summer 2021.

