Technology News
loading

Mads Mikkelsen Cast in Indiana Jones 5 Opposite Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Report

James Mangold is directing Indiana Jones 5.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 April 2021 12:43 IST
Mads Mikkelsen Cast in Indiana Jones 5 Opposite Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Report

Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/ NBC

Mads Mikkelsen also replaces Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in upcoming Fantastic Beasts movies

Highlights
  • Indiana Jones 5 release date is July 29, 2022
  • No word on whom Mikkelsen will be playing
  • Steven Spielberg involved as ‘hands-on’ producer

Mads Mikkelsen has reportedly joined the Indiana Jones 5 cast opposite Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who was herself reportedly cast last week). There's no word on whom Mikkelsen will be playing on Indiana Jones 5. Ford and Waller-Bridge are set as the male and female leads, respectively. Logan director James Mangold is set to helm Indiana Jones 5, with Steven Spielberg — he directed all four previous movies in the Indiana Jones series — moving into the role of a “hands-on” producer as he himself described it.

Deadline first brought word of Mikkelsen's Indiana Jones 5 casting. There has been no confirmation from anyone involved with Indiana Jones 5, be it Disney, Mangold, or Mikkelsen.

We know little about Indiana Jones 5 plot, though Ford has noted that this will be his last turn in the title role. As such, Indiana Jones 5 is expected to pass the torch to the next generation, much as Spielberg is doing behind the scenes. When he stepped down as director last year, Spielberg said he wanted to “pass along Indy's whip to a new generation to bring their perspective to the story”.

Mangold is also responsible for the Indiana Jones 5 script, alongside his Ford v Ferrari collaborators Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers on Indiana Jones 5 in addition to Spielberg. Award-winning veteran John Williams, who has worked on all past Indiana Jones movies, will return as composer.

For Mikkelsen, Indiana Jones becomes another major Hollywood franchise he has come aboard recently. Last year, after Johnny Depp exited the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, Warner Bros. picked Mikkelsen as his replacement for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movies. Fantastic Beasts 3 wrapped filming in February. Mikkelsen was last seen in the sci-fi film Chaos Walking opposite Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to release July 29, 2022 in cinemas worldwide. Filming is expected to begin in summer 2021.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mads Mikkelsen, indiana jones 5, James Mangold, Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G, ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Mads Mikkelsen Cast in Indiana Jones 5 Opposite Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  2. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Monikers Confirmed by Motorola India
  3. The Best Movies on Netflix
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Set to Launch in India on April 28
  5. Instagram Dabbles With Letting Users Hide 'Like' Counts on Their Posts
  6. Realme 8 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  7. Dogecoin Records Over 100 Percent Growth in a Day, Thanks to Elon Musk
  8. Facebook Signs First Deal to Buy Renewable Energy From Local Firm CleanMax
  9. Oppo A74 5G Tipped to Launch This Month, May Be Priced Below Rs. 20,000
  10. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Fitness Band With 8 Sports Modes, Dust and Water Resistance Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp Brings Larger Media Previews, Expands Disappearing Messages Setting for iOS Users
  3. WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber-Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say
  4. Pakistan Suspends WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms Following Violent Protests
  5. Amazon Commits $250 Million for India's Small Businesses as Traders Question Practices
  6. Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Be Powered by Snapdragon 888
  7. AirPods 3 Image Surface Online, Third-Gen Apple Pencil Tipped to Be in the Works
  8. Beosound Emerge by Bang & Olufsen With 120W Output, Unique Book-Like Design Launched
  9. Dogecoin Records Biggest Jump in a Day, Soars Over 100 Percent After Elon Musk’s Tweet
  10. Jeff Bezos' Final Annual Shareholder Letter Is Full of Life Lessons, Twitter Users Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com