Madhuri Dixit Nene's Netflix series, Finding Anamika, has a new title and release date. Finding Anamika is now being called The Fame Game — and it will release February 25 on Netflix in India and around the world, the streaming service announced Thursday. In The Fame Game, Dixit Nene plays Bollywood icon Anamika Anand who seemingly “has it all. But is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame — the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred.” Sri Rao (Baar Baar Dekho) is the showrunner and writer on The Fame Game, with Karan Johar among the producers.

In addition to Dixit Nene, The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor (Sirf Tum), Manav Kaul (Nail Polish), Lakshvir Saran (Paatal Lok), Suhasini Muley (Teen Aur Aadha), and Muskkaan Jaferi (Mismatched). The Fame Game episodes have been directed by Bejoy Nambiar (Taish) and Karishma Kohli (Mentalhood). Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serve as producers on The Fame Game alongside Johar. Nisha Mehta, previously announced as writer with Sri Rao, is now credited as supervising producer on the Indian Netflix series. The Fame Game is a production of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Johar's Dharma Productions.

There's more to a superstar's life than what meets the camera. Anamika Anand's life unfolds soon. #TheFameGame premieres on February 25th. pic.twitter.com/Z9DxIjGiDw — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 27, 2022

Finding Anamika was originally announced in December 2019 with Dixit Nene, Johar, and Rao attached to an unnamed project. Netflix unveiled the title, logline description, and first look at its See What's Next India event in March last year. And then in September as part of the global TUDUM event, Netflix provided the first teaser for Finding Anamika, now known as The Fame Game. It's been a long journey for the project, and it's now set to culminate next month.

The Fame Game is out February 25 at 1:30pm IST on Netflix in India. Bollywood veteran Dixit Nene makes her streaming debut with the Netflix series.