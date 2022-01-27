Technology News
Madhuri Dixit Nene's Netflix series, Finding Anamika, has a new title and release date. Finding Anamika is now being called The Fame Game — and it will release February 25 on Netflix in India and around the world, the streaming service announced Thursday. In The Fame Game, Dixit Nene plays Bollywood icon Anamika Anand who seemingly “has it all. But is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame — the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred.” Sri Rao (Baar Baar Dekho) is the showrunner and writer on The Fame Game, with Karan Johar among the producers.

In addition to Dixit Nene, The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor (Sirf Tum), Manav Kaul (Nail Polish), Lakshvir Saran (Paatal Lok), Suhasini Muley (Teen Aur Aadha), and Muskkaan Jaferi (Mismatched). The Fame Game episodes have been directed by Bejoy Nambiar (Taish) and Karishma Kohli (Mentalhood). Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serve as producers on The Fame Game alongside Johar. Nisha Mehta, previously announced as writer with Sri Rao, is now credited as supervising producer on the Indian Netflix series. The Fame Game is a production of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Johar's Dharma Productions.

Finding Anamika was originally announced in December 2019 with Dixit Nene, Johar, and Rao attached to an unnamed project. Netflix unveiled the title, logline description, and first look at its See What's Next India event in March last year. And then in September as part of the global TUDUM event, Netflix provided the first teaser for Finding Anamika, now known as The Fame Game. It's been a long journey for the project, and it's now set to culminate next month.

The Fame Game is out February 25 at 1:30pm IST on Netflix in India. Bollywood veteran Dixit Nene makes her streaming debut with the Netflix series.

The Fame Game Watch on Netflix

The Fame Game

  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi
  • Director Karishma Kohli, Bejoy Nambiar
  • Producer Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra
  • Production Dharmatic Entertainment
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
