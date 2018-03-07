Luke Cage will return June 22 with its second season, Netflix has announced via a 20-second teaser, which features bits and pieces of new footage: explosions, gunfire, smashing doors, and a raging Cage (Mike Colter). In short, more of what fans loved from the first season.

The new Luke Cage season 2 teaser opens with Cage addressing the camera: "Yo, I'm Luke Cage. You can't burn me, you can't blast me, and you definitely can't break me," as we cut between the aforementioned new footage. Later, he adds: "Wanna test me? Step up. I'm right here."

The release date announcement also comes with a synopsis for Luke Cage season 2:

After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

The first season of Luke Cage was a story of two highly unequal halves. While the initial seven episodes were very promising, and hinted at a terrific solo outing for Marvel's first black superhero, it all went downhill in the remaining six episodes. The turning point ended up being the death of Cottonmouth (Mahershala Ali), who was a much better villain than Diamondback (Erik LaRay Harvey).

In season 2, returning cast members from the first season include Misty Knight (Simone Missick), the Harlem detective who now has a bionic arm thanks to her involvement in The Defenders; Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), the former nurse who's appeared in all Marvel-Netflix shows, and now a love interest for Cage; Shades (Theo Rossi), the manipulative, street-smart criminal who worked for Diamondback; and Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard), a local corrupt councilwoman trying to benefit from Harlem's makeover. Danny Rand aka the Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will also have a role.

Mustafa Shakir and Gabrielle Denis are two new additions to the cast for Luke Cage season 2. Shakir will play John McIver, "a natural leader focused on Harlem and vengeance", who is known as the super-villain Bushmaster in the comics. Denis will portray Tilda Johnson, "an holistic doctor who cannot stay out of trouble in Harlem". She's described as an extraordinary genius in the comics, and the 'holistic' mention means we might get to see the chemical serum and pheromones side of her.