Lucifer season 6 trailer is here. On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled a two-minute-long first trailer for the sixth and final season of Lucifer that gives us a peek at how it will end. The Devil, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), is now God in-waiting but he seems reluctant to take up the top job. That's causing problems meanwhile for all of Earth's denizens. Lucifer is in for surprises elsewhere, with his little sister Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) out to destroy him for reasons unknown, and even his love interest and detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) jumping at him with a knife. It's all happening in the Lucifer season 6 trailer.

“Let's just start with what you were doing before the event this evening,” a detective questions Lucifer at the start of the Lucifer season 6 trailer who nonchalantly replies: “I was bribing a motorcycle cop.” Lucifer then admits it wasn't his first time bribing a police officer, before agreeing that he's served as a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department. And oh, he was the Devil, now he's God. The questioning ends with the detective asking about his age, to which Lucifer says: “Well, time works very differently in Hell, so...” before Chloe chimes in: “He's just sensitive about his age. Even I don't know the real number.”

“It's time for you to assume your place on Father's throne,” Lucifer's older angel brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) tells Lucifer later in the Lucifer season 6 trailer, to which Chloe adds elsewhere: “What's the rush? Becoming God is a big job. Maybe he doesn't wanna go in half-cocked.” Lucifer, nodding behind her, cheekily adds: “I should definitely be full-cocked.” Elsewhere in the Lucifer season 6 trailer, Lucifer goes back to his therapist Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris), who wonders why he's back. “Look at what's happened. The world has no God. Clearly, I belong on this couch.”

The lack of God is leading to chaos everywhere, with the laws of nature breaking down — and of course, the coming of the apocalypse. Lucifer seems to have little desire to fix things, proposing to Chloe they take off for a vacation to Colombia: “beautiful beaches, mountains of illicit drugs.” The rest of the Lucifer season 6 trailer is made up of dance and action sequences, before it ends in the most unexpected of circumstances. As Lucifer and Chloe step through a door, they end up in a cartoonish animated world.

Lucifer season 6 is out September 10 on Netflix worldwide. All 10 episodes will be available at once.