Lucifer season 5 trailer is here. Netflix has unveiled a two-minute trailer for the penultimate season of Lucifer, which reveals — SPOILER ALERT — his twin brother Michael (also Tom Ellis, naturally) taking over Lucifer's life, who returned to his place as the ruler of Hell at the end of Lucifer season 4. That takes everyone off guard, as you can expect, including his angelic older brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) and his love interest Chloe (Lauren German) who's been “throwing herself” deeper into her detective work. The rest of the Lucifer season 5 trailer is made up of action scenes, kisses, and a shot that imitates The Shining, before it ends with Michael and Lucifer facing each other.

In addition to Ellis, Woodside, and German, Lucifer season 5 also stars Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Scarlett Estevez as Trixie Espinoza, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, and Inbar Lavi as Eve. Behind the scenes, Ildy Modrovich continues as showrunner, head writer, and executive producer alongside show creator Tom Kapinos, Len Wiseman, Jonathan Littman, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Joe Henderson. Lucifer season 5 will consist of 16 episodes, with one of them in black-and-white inspired by film noir. The season will be divided into two parts, likely of eight episodes each.

Based on DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, Lucifer came to life as a Fox series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment's Vertigo, and Warner Bros. Television. Fox cancelled the series after three seasons in 2018, and Netflix picked up the show a month later amid online fan petitions. Lucifer was originally set to end with the fifth season, but Netflix renewed it last month for a sixth and final season.

Lucifer season 5 first part hits Netflix worldwide on August 21.

