Lucifer Season 5 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India

Where the Hell have you been, Lucifer?

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 August 2020 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Lauren German as Chloe, Tom Ellis as Lucifer in Lucifer season 5

  • A total of eight episodes in Lucifer season 5 part 1
  • Season 5 episode 4 is a black-and-white noir special
  • Lucifer season 5 part 2 doesn’t have a release date

Lucifer is back. The first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5 — officially christened Part A, but unofficially known as Part 1 — will be available at 12:30pm on Netflix in India. After the climactic events of Lucifer season 4, the titular Lord of Hell (Tom Ellis) has returned to his rightful place. But things aren't going to stay that way for long, as the Lucifer season 5 trailer revealed that he will have to return to Los Angeles — SPOILER ALERT — to confront his twin brother Michael (also Tom Ellis, naturally), in the penultimate season of the Netflix series.

Watch the Lucifer Season 5 Trailer

In addition to Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lucifer season 5 also stars Lauren German as LAPD detective and Lucifer's love interest Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as LAPD detective and Chloe's ex-husband Dan Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Lucifer's angelic older brother Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as a demon and Lucifer's ally Mazikeen, Scarlett Estevez as Chloe and Dan's daughter Trixie Espinoza, Rachael Harris as Lucifer's psychotherapist Dr. Linda Martin, Aimee Garcia as LAPD forensic scientist Ella Lopez, and Inbar Lavi as Lucifer's former lover Eve.

Lucifer, Gunjan Saxena, Masaba Masaba, and More on Netflix in August

Behind the scenes of Lucifer season 5, Ildy Modrovich continues as showrunner, head writer, and executive producer alongside show creator Tom Kapinos, Len Wiseman, Jonathan Littman, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Joe Henderson. The fifth season of Lucifer has been split into two parts, with the first half of eight episodes dropping Friday — episode 4 is a black-and-white noir episode — while the second half is without a release date for now. The Netflix series was renewed for a sixth and final season in June.

With that, here are the Lucifer season 5 part 1 episode titles, directors, and writers:

Lucifer season 5 episode 1
Title: “Really Sad Devil Guy”
Director: Eagle Egilsson
Writer: Jason Ning

Lucifer season 5 episode 2
Title: “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!”
Director: Sherwin Shilati
Writer: Ildy Modrovich

Lucifer season 5 episode 3
Title: “¡Diablo!”
Director: Claudia Yarmy
Writer: Mike Costa

Lucifer season 5 episode 4
Title: “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”
Director: Viet Nguyen
Writer: Aiyana White

Lucifer season 5 episode 5
Title: “Detective Amenadiel”
Director: Sam Hill
Writer: Joe Henderson

Lucifer season 5 episode 6
Title: “BluBallz”
Director: Richard Speight Jr.
Writer: Jen Graham Imada

Lucifer season 5 episode 7
Title: “Our Mojo”
Director: Nathan Hope
Writer: Julia Fontana

Lucifer season 5 episode 8
Title: “Spoiler Alert”
Director: Kevin Alejandro
Writer: Chris Rafferty

Here's the official synopsis for Lucifer season 5 part 1, from Netflix:

“Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: ‘will they or won't they'?”

Early reviews of Lucifer season 5 are painting a moderately promising picture. At the time of writing, on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the Netflix series holds an 83 percent rating off just six reviews, with an average critic score of 3.4 out of 5.

Lucifer season 5 part 1 is out 12:30pm IST on Netflix. You can download all eight episodes for offline viewing.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

