Luca Trailer Out Now, Sets Up Pixar’s Coming-of-Age Italian Adventure

Coming to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — or cinemas elsewhere.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 April 2021 10:44 IST
Luca Trailer Out Now, Sets Up Pixar's Coming-of-Age Italian Adventure

Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

Luca and Alberto in Luca

  • Luca release date is June 18 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer lead Luca voice cast
  • Enrico Casarosa is the director on Pixar’s new movie

Pixar's Luca now has a full-length trailer. On Wednesday, Disney unveiled a new two-minute trailer for the next Pixar movie Luca that follows the titular young boy and “sea monster” Luca Paguro (voiced by Jacob Tremblay, from Room) who spends an incredible summer in the (fictional) Italian seaside town of Portorosso with a fellow “sea monster” and newfound best friend Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer, from Shazam!). The Luca trailer showcases their friendship and new buddy Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman), their mutual love for Vespas, and the adventures they get up to while trying to hide their real selves.

In addition to Tremblay, Grazer and Berman, Pixar's Luca also features the voice talents of Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercolé Visconti; Maya Rudolph as Luca's mom Daniela; Marco Barricelli as Giulia's dad Massimo; Jim Gaffigan as Luca's dad Lorenzo; Sandy Martin as Luca's grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) directs off a screenplay written by Jesse Andrews (Every Day) and Mike Jones (Soul). Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3) is the producer for Pixar, with Dan Romer (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Maniac) composing the score.

Here's the official synopsis for Luca:

Disney and Pixar's original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: They are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

Luca is out June 18 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available. Everywhere else, Luca will release in cinemas.

Luca poster

luca poster luca poster

The official Luca poster
Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

Akhil Arora
