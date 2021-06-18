Technology News
loading

Luca Post-Credits Scene, Explained

A bit more of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Uncle Ugo.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 June 2021 12:51 IST
Luca Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

Uncle Ugo and Luca in Luca, the new Pixar movie

Highlights
  • Luca out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar
  • First Pixar movie with credits scene since 2016
  • It’s just an extended gag as with Finding Dory

Luca — out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — is the rare Pixar movie to have a scene during the credits. The last time Pixar did that was five years ago with Finding Dory, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Finding Nemo. Just as with Finding Dory, the Luca post-credits scene doesn't focus on any of the film's lead characters, Luca Paguro (Jacob Tremblay), Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer), or Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman). Instead, it plays off on a hilarious side character, Luca's deep-sea relative Uncle Ugo (Sacha Baron Cohen). If you missed it, read on to discover what it entails.

Spoilers ahead for Luca.

Luca post-credits scene

Uncle Ugo makes a cameo appearance early into Luca, after Luca's mother Daniela Paguro (Maya Rudolph) finds out that her son has been whisking away beyond the surface. It's something she has expressively forbidden Luca to do, and as such, some punishment is in order. Daniela has already called on their relative Uncle Ugo — the brother of Luca's father Lorenzo Paguro (Jim Gaffigan) — who has swam all the way from his home in deep sea. Luca's mother tells him that he will be forced to live with Uncle Ugo for the rest of the summer, for his own protection.

Luca Review: Pixar Movie Is an Ode to Friendship — and Vespas

Baron Cohen gets a couple of lines — after Luca punches his heart through a see-through body, common for creatures who live in deep sea — joking about how life is quite fun down under as there is nothing to see and all the whale carcass one can want. Just keep your mouth open and pieces of whale carcass just float into your mouth, Uncle Ugo adds nonchalantly, unaware of how terrible that sounds. For Luca, this is the opposite of his experiences on land with Alberto. No wonder the boy flees to the surface.

The Luca post-credits scene finds Uncle Ugo back home in the deep. He seems to be talking directly to us: “Some people think I'm mad to live in the deep. I'm not mad, they are mad. It's a nice simple life, away from the hustle and bustle that you don't want.” As he continues talking, tiny pieces of whale carcass float into his mouth. Ugo then adds: “I can talk without stopping for 12 hours, and you get to listen so you lucky.”

Cut to showcase a tiny fish, one of the many that Luca was shepherding when the Pixar movie begins. The fish sneaks away out of frame as the scene ends, revealing that it's clearly been dragged by Uncle Ugo to deep sea against its will. And that's it — there isn't much to the Luca post-credits scene, just an additional extended gag. But Pixar movies don't generally have scenes in the credits, so this is quite a novelty.

Luca is now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. It's released in cinemas in countries where Disney+ is not available.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Luca, Pixar, Sacha Boren Cohen, Luca post credits scene, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Twitter India Head Gets Legal Notice From UP Police Over Assault Video
Nvidia to Invest at Least $100 Million in UK Supercomputer, CEO Jensen Huang Says

Related Stories

Luca Post-Credits Scene, Explained
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  3. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  5. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  6. Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS
  7. You Can Now Book Your COVID-19 Vaccine Via Paytm, Eka Care Apps
  8. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  9. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  10. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung, Vivo See Strong Growth; Apple Smartphone Shipments Dip in Q1 2021: Strategy Analytics
  2. Spotify Acquires Podz to Improve Podcast Discovery on Its Platform
  3. China New Energy Vehicle Sales to Grow Over 40 Percent per Year in Next 5 Years: Industry Body
  4. Luca Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  5. Apple Awards Grants Worth $5 Million for Computer Chip Courses to Historically Black Schools
  6. Samsung Galaxy A02 India Launch Expected Soon as Production Kicks Off at Noida Facility: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With Octa-Core SoCs, 8-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Pacific Undersea Cable Project Said to Sink After US Warns Against Chinese Participation
  9. Facebook Oculus VR Headset to Begin Testing Advertisements, Users Raise Concerns on Twitter
  10. Paytm, Eka Care Enable Booking CoWIN Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccination
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com