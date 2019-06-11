Technology News

Love, Death and Robots Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Jennifer Yuh Nelson will oversee all episodes.

By | Updated: 11 June 2019 17:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Love, Death and Robots Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Highlights
  • No episode count, release date yet for Volume 2
  • First season had mixed response across episodes
  • Nelson heavily involved with Kung Fu Panda franchise

Love, Death and Robots has been renewed for a second season at Netflix — or volume, as the executive producers David Fincher and Tim Miller prefer to call it, given the anthology nature of the adult animated series. Jennifer Yuh Nelson, best known for directing Kung Fu Panda 2 and co-directing Kung Fu Panda 3, will serve as supervising director for Love, Death and Robots: Volume 2, overseeing all episodes. There's no episode count yet — there were 18 standalone shorts in the first season — let alone a release date for the second season. Expect it to drop sometime in 2020.

With Miller as creator leading several different animation teams from around the world, Love, Death and Robots originally premiered in March on Netflix. The series' critical praise was divided across its 18 episodes, with many unhappy with its portrayal of women and hyper-masculinity. Love, Death and Robots holds a 77 percent rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with the site's consensus noting that though it may have enough for ‘cyberpunk aficionados', its “lofty ambitions are often undercut by a preoccupation with gore and titillation.”

Nelson is an interesting pick to supervise Love, Death and Robots: Volume 2, given her heavy involvement with the Kung Fu Panda franchise, which has grossed over $1.8 billion in ticket receipts alone. (On the first film, she served as head of story, supervisor of action sequences, and director of the dream sequence.) Kung Fu Panda 2 is the second-biggest box office success for a female director, after the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 superhero film Wonder Woman.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Love Death and Robots, Love Death and Robots season 2, Netflix, Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Realme 3 Starts Receiving New Update With Lock Screen Magazine, App Market, Theme Store, More
Netflix to Release The Division Movie Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Chastain
Honor Smartphones
Love, Death and Robots Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Launches Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, 6-Axis Sensor
  2. Mi 9T Pro Gets Listed by Online Retailer, Revealing Key Specifications
  3. Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Defaced
  4. Samsung Galaxy M40 Set to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  5. Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 to Support Mobile Payments, Get 6 Strap Colours
  7. Honor Pad 5 With 8-Inch, 10.1-Inch Display Options Launched in India
  8. iPhone XR, MacBook Air Price Cut During Amazon Apple Days Sale
  9. Garmin Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music Smartwatches Launched in India
  10. Amazon's Big Sale on Mobile Phones Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Offers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.