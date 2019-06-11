Love, Death and Robots Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Love, Death and Robots has been renewed for a second season at Netflix — or volume, as the executive producers David Fincher and Tim Miller prefer to call it, given the anthology nature of the adult animated series. Jennifer Yuh Nelson, best known for directing Kung Fu Panda 2 and co-directing Kung Fu Panda 3, will serve as supervising director for Love, Death and Robots: Volume 2, overseeing all episodes. There's no episode count yet — there were 18 standalone shorts in the first season — let alone a release date for the second season. Expect it to drop sometime in 2020.

With Miller as creator leading several different animation teams from around the world, Love, Death and Robots originally premiered in March on Netflix. The series' critical praise was divided across its 18 episodes, with many unhappy with its portrayal of women and hyper-masculinity. Love, Death and Robots holds a 77 percent rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with the site's consensus noting that though it may have enough for ‘cyberpunk aficionados', its “lofty ambitions are often undercut by a preoccupation with gore and titillation.”

Nelson is an interesting pick to supervise Love, Death and Robots: Volume 2, given her heavy involvement with the Kung Fu Panda franchise, which has grossed over $1.8 billion in ticket receipts alone. (On the first film, she served as head of story, supervisor of action sequences, and director of the dream sequence.) Kung Fu Panda 2 is the second-biggest box office success for a female director, after the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 superhero film Wonder Woman.