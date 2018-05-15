Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix's Lost in Space Renewed for Season 2

 
, 15 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Netflix's Lost in Space Renewed for Season 2

Highlights

  • Lost in Space will have a second season
  • First season premiered in April
  • Not exactly a hit with critics

Netflix's modern-day reboot of Irwin Allen's 1960s series Lost in Space will return for a second season. The streaming service made the announcement via a brief teaser video on the show's official Twitter account, with no mention about when it'll air.

The announcement comes almost exactly a month since Lost in Space premiered in April. Set in the near future, the sci-fi series follows the Robinson family of five – the aerospace engineer and mother Maureen (Molly Parker), the Army vet and father John (Toby Stephens), the doctor-in-training and eldest child Judy (Taylor Russell), the middle-child Penny (Mina Sundwall), and the youngest Will (Maxwell Jenkins) – after they crash land on an unknown planet, on their way to another galaxy.

Netflix's Lost in Space Is Like 'Lost', but in Space

Though Netflix's Lost in Space provided a more modern take on the original robot, now an eight-foot tall humanoid with six limbs, and brought Parker Posey to play the gender-swapped villain Dr. Smith, it failed to light up with critics – 69 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 58 score on Metacriticincluding us. A good premise and great production values couldn't paper over its lazy storylines and character work, and it made use of clichéd sci-fi narrative shortcuts and made up new science on the spot.

Developed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless – their credits include Dracula Untold, The Last Witch Hunter, and Gods of Egypt – with Zack Estrin as showrunner, the first season of Lost in Space worth 10 episodes in total, is streaming on Netflix in India and across the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Lost in Space
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Solo: A Star Wars Story Release Date in India, Cast, Budget, and Everything Else You Should Know
Best AC deals
Netflix's Lost in Space Renewed for Season 2
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 India Pre-Bookings With Cashback, Extended Warranty Now Live
  2. Oppo to Launch Realme Series in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Xiaomi's Upcoming Smartphone Lineup Spotted Online: Report
  4. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Day 2: The Best Offers From Today
  5. Redmi S2 India Launch Teased for June 7, May Be Released as Redmi Y2
  6. Honor 10 Set to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Malicious Apps Return to Google Play After Changing Name: Report
  8. New Malware Said to Steal Saved Credentials From Chrome, Firebox Browsers
  9. Google Photos Starts Offering 'Color Pop' Feature to Some Users
  10. Google Brings Family Sharing and More to Google Drive Storage Plans
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.