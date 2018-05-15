Netflix's Lost in Space Renewed for Season 2

Netflix's modern-day reboot of Irwin Allen's 1960s series Lost in Space will return for a second season. The streaming service made the announcement via a brief teaser video on the show's official Twitter account, with no mention about when it'll air.
The announcement comes almost exactly a month since Lost in Space premiered in April. Set in the near future, the sci-fi series follows the Robinson family of five – the aerospace engineer and mother Maureen (Molly Parker), the Army vet and father John (Toby Stephens), the doctor-in-training and eldest child Judy (Taylor Russell), the middle-child Penny (Mina Sundwall), and the youngest Will (Maxwell Jenkins) – after they crash land on an unknown planet, on their way to another galaxy.
Though Netflix's Lost in Space provided a more modern take on the original robot, now an eight-foot tall humanoid with six limbs, and brought Parker Posey to play the gender-swapped villain Dr. Smith, it failed to light up with critics – 69 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 58 score on Metacritic – including us. A good premise and great production values couldn't paper over its lazy storylines and character work, and it made use of clichéd sci-fi narrative shortcuts and made up new science on the spot.
Developed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless – their credits include Dracula Untold, The Last Witch Hunter, and Gods of Egypt – with Zack Estrin as showrunner, the first season of Lost in Space worth 10 episodes in total, is streaming on Netflix in India and across the world.
