Technology News
loading

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings Resumes Production in New Zealand: Report

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop will join it on the island nation later this week.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 September 2020 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings Resumes Production in New Zealand: Report

Photo Credit: New Line Productions

Cate Blanchett in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Highlights
  • Prep work on Amazon series going on since July
  • No delays since LOTR series had planned on break
  • Cowboy Bebop halted last year due to John Cho’s injury

The Lord of the Rings prequel series has reportedly resumed filming in New Zealand. The Amazon Prime Video production has gotten the greenlight to continue in West Auckland, close to the island nation's most populous city (Auckland) which had been the centre of a second COVID-19 outbreak in August, a couple of months after New Zealand had declared itself virus-free. Filming will resume on the first two episodes and then move deeper into season 1. Additionally, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop will join The Lord of the Rings prequel series in resuming production, this Wednesday.

Deadline brings word of The Lord of the Rings prequel series getting back to work in New Zealand, picking up where it had left off in mid-March. It joins James Cameron's Avatar sequels, which have been filming in New Zealand since June (and have largely completed), one of the first productions to do so thanks to the country's success in combating COVID-19. Preparation work had been going on for the past couple of months, Deadline adds, and now the LOTR cast and crew are back on set.

COVID-19 hasn't actually affected The Lord of the Rings prequel series because it had planned to take a 4–5-month break after the first two episodes anyway. The pandemic essentially brought that forward, with Amazon's The Lord of the Rings showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay using the forced time off set to work on scripts for season 2, as they had planned to do. That now means The Lord of the Rings prequel series can continue filming after director J.A. Bayona wraps on first two episodes.

Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth (the fictional fantasy world created by author J.R.R. Tolkien), Amazon's The Lord of the Rings takes place hundreds or thousands of years before the events of the first The Lord of the Rings movie. The cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman among others.

Behind the scenes, Payne, McKay, and Bayona are also executive producers alongside Belén Atienza, Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Sharon Tal Yguado, Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos), and Justin Doble (Stranger Things).

As for Netflix's live-action remake of the Cowboy Bebop anime, the series had been forced on a 7–9-month hiatus last year after lead cast member Jon Cho suffered a knee injury on set. It's now set to resume filming this week, per Deadline. Cho stars alongside Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, and Alex Hassell.

Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) is writer and executive producer on Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, alongside Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc. (the studio behind the original anime), Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Matthew Weinberg.

Amazon hopes to have The Lord of the Rings prequel series on the air in 2021. Netflix hasn't set a release window for Cowboy Bebop.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Lord of the Rings, LOTR, Amazon Prime Video, New Zealand, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic, Netflix, Cowboy Bebop
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Fortnite Still Unwelcome in Apple's App Store as Epic Games Fails to Convince Judge
Android 12 Will Make Using Third-Party App Stores Easier, Google Says

Related Stories

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings Resumes Production in New Zealand: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon
  2. Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report
  3. Realme Smart TV SLED 4K Price in India Tipped
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon
  5. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  6. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy F41 to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Launch in November
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft 365 Outage Affects Multiple Services
  2. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13, Storage Configurations Leaked
  3. Huawei P Smart 2021 With Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Gionee S12 Lite With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Triple Camera Setup Launching On October 5: Report
  5. Android 12 Will Make Using Third-Party App Stores Easier, Google Says
  6. Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings Resumes Production in New Zealand: Report
  7. Fortnite Still Unwelcome in Apple's App Store as Epic Games Fails to Convince Judge
  8. Elon Musk Plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink Business
  9. OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon
  10. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com