Technology News
loading

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Title Confirmed for Amazon Series, to Air in 6 Languages in India

Coming to Prime Video in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 20 January 2022 10:03 IST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Title Confirmed for Amazon Series, to Air in 6 Languages in India

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings is considered the most expensive show of all time

Highlights
  • The drama is titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
  • The story follows the forging of the original rings of power
  • The company also released this video teasing the title

Amazon has dropped new plot details for its eagerly anticipated, mysterious mega-budget fantasy TV series Lord of the Rings. Additionally, it has revealed that it will air in six languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The eagerly anticipated, multi-season drama is titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon has announced.

As the name suggests, the story follows the forging of the original rings of power that allowed Sauron to spread darkness across Middle Earth.

"This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien's other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men," said showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

"Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring - but before there was one, there were many... and we're excited to share the epic story of them all," the showrunners further noted.

The news has also quashed the earlier rumours that the prequel would not feature Sauron, the powerful, corrupting villain who also loomed over Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning 'The Lord of the Rings' films.

The company also released this video teasing the title.

The previously released official description by the makers of The Lord of the Rings read, "Lord of the Rings brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone," the description further read.

The Lord of the Rings is considered the most expensive show of all time, with the first season costing an estimated USD 465 million (roughly Rs. 3,460 crore).

The production mainly took place in New Zealand. Then last fall, announced it was moving to the UK.

The ensemble cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The debut season of 'Lord of The Rings' is slated to air on Friday, September 2, 2022, on Prime Video and will premiere in 240 territories around the world.

New episodes will be rolled out on a weekly basis, as we have known for a while.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Coming to Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete
  • Director J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, Charlotte Brändström
  • Producer J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado
  • Production Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, New Line Cinema
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power, The Lord of the Rings series, LOTR, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios, The Lord of the Rings season 1, JRR Tolkien, JD Payne, Patrick McKay
Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, and Tips for Starting Right and Winning Each Day

Related Stories

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Title Confirmed for Amazon Series, to Air in 6 Languages in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro First Impressions: Armed to the Teeth
  5. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Get Annual Plans in India: All Details
  6. Ekta Token Rallies 2.9 Billion Percent in a Week but Things Don't Add Up
  7. Xbox Game Pass to Gain Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, More
  8. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max Launched in India: All Details
  9. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  10. Kodak Launches Car, Home Magnetic Wireless Chargers for iPhone in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom, Returning to Position
  2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Title Confirmed for Amazon Series, to Air in 6 Languages in India
  3. Snapchat Limits Friend Suggestions for Teen Accounts, Reveals Measures to Combat Drug Spread
  4. HP Fortis Chromebooks, Windows Laptops With Rugged Builds Launched
  5. OpenSea NFT Marketplace Acquires Crypto Lending Platform and Wallet Provider Dharma Labs
  6. Cryptocurrency Fraud Dupes Bengaluru Man of Over Rs. 2 Crore, Police Initiates Inquiry: Report
  7. Realme Q3s Reportedly Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
  8. PUBG: New State February Update to Bring Graphics Improvement in Troi Map; v0.9.23 Changes Detailed
  9. Nokia G21 Tipped to Launch in India in February, Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit
  10. Xbox Game Pass Upcoming Games Revealed: Rainbow Six Extraction, Death’s Door, Hitman Trilogy, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com