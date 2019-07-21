Technology News
Loki TV Series Follows The Avengers-Era Loki, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

This Loki hasn’t gone through the growth we’ve seen for years.

By | Updated: 21 July 2019 08:50 IST
Loki TV Series Follows The Avengers-Era Loki, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The official logo for the Loki TV series

Highlights
  • Loki TV series release date to be in 2021
  • It’ll be the third live-action series from Marvel Studios
  • Follows the Loki we saw briefly in Avengers: Endgame

The Loki series now has a release period: spring 2021. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Loki will be their third live-action original series at Disney+. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the God of Mischief, but he's not the same Loki we know. [Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame.] That's because this will be the Loki that disappeared with the Tesseract in Endgame, which is the Loki we knew from 2012's The Avengers. That means the Loki in Loki won't have the growth and lessons of the Loki that we've seen since then.

Hiddleston has played Loki six times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including 2011's Thor, the aforementioned 2012's The Avengers, 2013's Thor: The Dark World, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. But you can strike off all the character development you've seen in the three films after The Avengers. (The Loki in Endgame was the old Loki anyway.) At Comic-Con, Hiddleston said Loki was “one of the most exciting creative opportunities I've come across.”

Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is the writer and showrunner on the Loki miniseries, per reports, which is said to consist of six to eight episodes. Loki is one of four live-action Marvel series in the works at Disney+, aside from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl; WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris; and Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner.

Loki will premiere in spring 2021 on Disney+. There's no word on the release platform for the series in India.

Further reading: Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019
Akhil Arora
Loki TV Series Follows The Avengers-Era Loki, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
