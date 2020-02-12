Technology News
Loki TV Series Casts Black Mirror’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw: Report

Fourth cast member after Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 11:23 IST
Loki TV Series Casts Black Mirror's Gugu Mbatha-Raw: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in The Morning Show

Highlights
  • Loki TV series out spring 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  • Mbatha-Raw starred in Beauty and the Beast, The Morning Show
  • Production underway on Loki TV series in Atlanta, USA

Loki — the upcoming Disney+ series that follows The Avengers-era version of Tom Hiddleston's Marvel character — has reportedly found a fourth cast member in Gugu Mbatha-Raw. She is best known for her lead role in Black Mirror “San Junipero” and the 2013 period drama Belle, and playing the swan-shaped feather duster castle maid Plumette in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, and the head talent booker Hannah Shoenfeld in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. There's no official word on her role, while the report claims Mbatha-Raw might be cast as the female lead on Loki.

Deadline brings word of the new Loki casting development, noting that Mbatha-Raw joins actor-writer Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers) and Sophia Di Martino (Flowers). Marvel Studios didn't offer comment. For now, Hiddleston remains the only confirmed cast member, with the makers — Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, Loki writer and showrunner Michael Waldron (HarmonQuest, Rick and Morty), and director Kate Herron (Sex Education) — opting for complete secrecy. Filming is currently ongoing in the US city of Atlanta.

What we do know is that Loki will traverse through the multiverse using the Tesseract he stole in Avengers: Endgame and try to change historical events to suit his agenda. Remember, this is the Loki that hasn't had the character growth we've seen in Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok, so he's a lot more self-serving. Additionally, the events of Loki will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — which is slated for May 2021 — as with the other Disney+ Marvel series, WandaVision.

Before Loki, Mbatha-Raw will be seen in the Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland prequel Come Away, alongside Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine, and David Oyelowo, the comedy-drama Misbehaviour, opposite Keira Knightley and Jessie Buckley, the World War II drama Summerland, alongside Gemma Arterton.

Loki will release in spring 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.


Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More

