Loki Trailer Introduces Miss Minutes, the Time Variance Authority Mascot

“You put our timeline in chaos. I want you to help us fix it.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 May 2021 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Highlights
  • Loki release date is June 9 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • New Loki trailer finds the God of Mischief completely undressed
  • New Loki episodes will release every Wednesday

Loki premieres in three weeks on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, and Marvel Studios has released a new one-minute teaser trailer that highlights Miss Minutes, a talking animated clock that seemingly serves as the mascot for the Time Variance Authority (TVA), whose job is to ensure that no one plays fast and loose with the timeline. Enter Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief Loki. Remember, this is not the Loki who died in Avengers: Endgame. Instead, this is the Loki from 2012's The Avengers, whom we were briefly reunited with in Endgame when the Avengers went back in time to get the Tesseract, but only ended up pushing it into the hands of the captured Loki who promptly disappeared with it.

“Welcome to the Time Variance Authority,” Miss Minutes says at the start of the new Loki trailer, as The Avengers-era Loki is pushed through a portal of sorts. “I'm Miss Minutes, and it's my job to catch you up before you stand trial for your crimes. As Loki is thrown into a room and undressed by a robot, Miss Minutes adds: “Now settle in, and we'll get you in front of a judge in no time.” Loki, now dressed in TVA garb and wearing a neck collar, laughs and shouts: “Who actually believes this c---?” Cut to another TVA prisoner refusing to cooperate with a guard and getting incinerated in return. Loki is, as you can expect, taken aback.

The second half of the new Loki trailer is more far-reaching, with Loki asking Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) what they want from him. Mobius replies: “You put our timeline in chaos. I want you to help us fix it.” Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) warns Mobius that trusting Loki is not a good idea — even he remarks rhetorically, “What could possibly go wrong?” — and the Loki trailer shows Thor's brother slipping through a time portal, naturally on his way to cause further chaos across the timeline. The Loki trailer ends with Mobius handing Loki his knives, just as TVA guard Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) walks by, snatches them and says: “Absolutely not.”

In addition to Hiddleston, Wilson, Mbatha-Raw, and Mosaku, Loki also stars Sophia Di Martino (Flowers), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Erika Coleman (Twisted Mines), and Eugene Cordero (Tacoma FD) who is briefly spotted in the new Loki trailer. Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is the creator, head writer, and showrunner on Loki, with Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing all six episodes of Loki season 1. Waldron and Herron are also executive producers alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, and Tom Hiddleston.

Loki is out June 9 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
