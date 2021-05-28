Technology News
Loki Trailer Gives Tom Hiddleston New Superpowers and a Slap in the Face

“I know what I am. Good. Bad. Bit of both.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 May 2021 10:26 IST
Loki Trailer Gives Tom Hiddleston New Superpowers and a Slap in the Face

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston as and in Loki

Highlights
  • Loki release date is June 9 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • New Loki teaser trailer also has powers for TVA’s Mobius
  • Loki season 1 has a total of six episodes, every Wednesday

Loki premieres in less than two weeks on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, and Marvel Studios has unveiled (yet another) teaser trailer for the Tom Hiddleston-led series. In it, Loki gets slapped in the face by Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku). The new Loki trailer gives us our first look at Time Variance Authority agent Mobius' (Owen Wilson) powers that are possibly connected to that collar around Loki's neck. And we also get another peek at that new superpower: shooting green projectiles from one's hands. There's more than a hint that it's Loki himself.

As Loki is put on trial by the TVA, Mobius opens the new Loki trailer by saying: “Loki, you're in a lot of trouble.” In reply, Hiddleston's character asks: “What do you want from me?” Mobius says their timeline is in chaos — due to Loki's actions after escaping with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, I presume — as we see a hooded character set fire to a land. “And you need the God of Mischief to help,” Loki says, just as we see him change his appearance. Well, sort of. Is that another new Loki power?

Elsewhere, Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) reminds Mobius that Loki is “unpredictable”. Shortly after, after we see Loki cackle, play with knives, and seemingly cause a volcanic eruption, he adds in a dialogue elsewhere: “I know what I am. Good. Bad. Bit of both.” There's a bunch of quick action shots spliced together as the new Loki trailer wraps, including that aforementioned green-projectile superpower and Loki fighting for his life with a sword.

In addition to Hiddleston, Mosaku, Wilson and Mbatha-Raw, Loki also stars Sophia Di Martino (Flowers), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Erika Coleman (Twisted Mines), and Eugene Cordero (Tacoma FD). Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is the creator, head writer, and showrunner on Loki, with Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing all six episodes of Loki season 1. Waldron and Herron are also executive producers alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, and Hiddleston.

Loki begins June 9 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. In India, Loki will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Gugu Mbatha Raw
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Microsoft Says Group Behind SolarWinds Hack Now Targeting Government Agencies, NGOs

Loki Trailer Gives Tom Hiddleston New Superpowers and a Slap in the Face
