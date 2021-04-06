Technology News
Loki Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Must Help Owen Wilson Fix Reality, if You Can Trust Him

“You’ve literally stabbed people in the back like fifty times.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 6 April 2021 10:39 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius in Loki

  • Loki release date is June 11 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Sasha Lane, Gugu Mbatha-Raw introduced in Loki trailer
  • Loki TV series set after the events of Avengers: Endgame

The Loki trailer is here. On Monday, Disney and Marvel unveiled the first full-length trailer for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Just like with The Falcon and the Winter Solider, the new Loki trailer reveals that the show will be a bit of a buddy comedy, between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his captor Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) — except the dynamic is a bit more uneasy than it is in the former series. The Loki trailer also gives us our first look at characters played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw (she's playing TVA Judge Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (TVA Hunter B-15), and Sasha Lane (she seems to be in disguise) whose involvement had been reported but never confirmed until now.

“I know what this place is,” Loki (Hiddleston) says at the start of the new Loki trailer as he is pushed into a room by an officer carrying the stolen Tesseract. “The timekeepers have built quite the circus. And I see the clowns are playing their parts to perfection.” The Loki trailer confirms that the God of Mischief has been imprisoned by the TVA — Time Variance Authority — for his misadventures with the Tesseract he stole in Avengers: Endgame.

“Big metaphor guy, I love it,” Mobius (Wilson) replies before rubbing it in to Loki, “makes you sound super smart.” That leads into a sarcastic exchange of sorts, as a seemingly-offended Loki adds, “I am smart,” to which Mobius says, “I know,” before they each say okay. Mobius then flicks a switch that seems to drop Loki into an office below, where a TVA agent — who has a cat in his dingy office — with a huge pile of paper in front of him says to Loki: “Please sign to verify this is everything you've ever said.”

“This is absurd,” Loki says — I agree — which prompts the printer to spit out another page with what Loki just said. “Sign this too,” the TVA agent adds. The Loki trailer cuts back to Mobius who explains what the TVA does: “We protect the proper flow of time.” To Loki, he adds: “You picked up the Tesseract, breaking reality. I want you to help us fix it.” Loki naturally wonders why Mobius wants his help. “I need your unique Loki perspective,” Mobius says to him.

“You really believe in this Loki variant?” the TVA judge (Mbatha-Raw) asks Mobius, who replies: “Luckily, he believes in himself for the both of us.” The Loki trailer gives us a glimpse of Loki's new adventures, which also involve returning to Asgard (expectedly). “It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me,” Loki says to Mobius at one point. “I'm ten steps ahead of you.”

loki Wunmi Mosaku loki Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Owen Wilson as Mobius in Loki
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

The Loki trailer closes out with a bunch of action snippets and a final exchange between Loki and Mobius. “You can trust me,” Loki says to Mobius who notes that he has “studied almost every moment of your entire life. You've literally stabbed people in the back like fifty times.” Loki is stumped for a moment and then cheekily adds in his defence: “Well, I'd never do it again.” Yeah sure, we believe you.

In addition to Hiddleston, Wilson, Mbatha-Raw, Mosaku, and Lane, Loki also stars Sophia Di Martino (Flowers) and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?). Kate Herron (Sex Education) is the director on Loki, while Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is the creator and head writer. Herron and Waldron also served as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Stephen Broussard.

Loki premieres June 11 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Loki season 2 is already in development.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Oppo F19 to Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

