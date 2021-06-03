Technology News
Loki Behind-the-Scenes Video Teases a ‘Big Story’ and a Lot of Mischief

Less than a week to go!

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 June 2021 10:50 IST
Loki Behind-the-Scenes Video Teases a ‘Big Story’ and a Lot of Mischief

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Owen Wilson, Tom Hiddleston on the Loki set

  • Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson lead the cast of Loki
  • New Loki episodes will release every Wednesday

Loki is out in less than a week on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, and Marvel Studios has unveiled a minute-long behind-the-scenes featurette, having finally run out of non-spoiler-y trailer footage that it could mix and match to create teaser trailers. Titled the “Mischief Featurette,” the Loki behind-the-scenes video splices together outtakes — Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson laughing — with a bunch of onscreen footage we've seen previously, blended together with a whole range of generic praises and introductions for what Loki is about and promises to be.

“It's this really big story with a mixture of tones and genres,” Loki director and executive producer Kate Herron says at the start of the Loki featurette. Hiddleston adds in an obvious manner: “Loki is the God of Mischief. We have to do mischievous things.” Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Judge Renslayer, explains that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) “oversees the sacred timeline and keeps order.” Loki kicks off with the TVA arresting Loki for the chaos he causes across the timeline after escaping with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

The rest of the minute-long Loki behind-the-scenes featurette is made up of stuff you hear about every Marvel movie and TV series in the world. “I love the action.” “There's interesting characters.” “Twists and turns.” “Real mayhem.” “It's awe-inspiring.” “This is something I don't think Marvel has ever done.” We've heard endless variations on all this previously, to paraphrase the Marvel Cinematic Universe's premier critic Martin Scorsese. In terms of new footage, the TVA hunters travelling through a portal is the only thing we haven't seen in detail.

In addition to Hiddleston, Wilson, and Mbatha-Raw, Loki also stars Wunmi Mosaku (His House), Sophia Di Martino (Flowers), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Erika Coleman (Twisted Mines), and Eugene Cordero (Tacoma FD). Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is the creator, head writer, and showrunner on Loki. Hiddleston, Herron and Waldron are also executive producers alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Stephen Broussard. Loki season 1 will run for a total of six episodes.

Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. In India, Loki will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Kate Herron, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
