Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Premiere June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

But there’s a slight catch.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 June 2021 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Loki episode 1

  • Loki premiered June 9 in English, Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Disney India sticking with weekly release in Tamil, Telugu
  • Loki’s Tamil, Telugu dubs will always be three weeks behind

Loki will release Wednesday, June 30 in Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the streaming service has announced. That finally puts an end to the wait for Tamil- and Telugu-language fans of the God of Mischief, though there's a catch. Disney India is still holding on to the weekly release schedule, which means only Loki episode 1 will be available in Tamil and Telugu on June 30. Meanwhile, Loki episode 4 will drop June 30 in English and Hindi. Essentially, you will always be three episodes behind — as you have been, from the start. There's no catching up.

Of course, diehard Marvel fans can stick with English, but at least now, Loki's Tamil and Telugu fans have a choice. If you do decide to wait (and somehow keep avoiding Loki spoilers that you've maybe managed to do so far), you will need a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that costs Rs. 399 a year to watch Loki in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Loki is available in English via Disney+ Hotstar Premium — it costs Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year — and the subscription also gives you access to all the benefits of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Loki Tamil trailer

Loki Telugu trailer

Spoilers ahead for Loki.

Led by Tom Hiddleston's Loki, the new Marvel series also stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority (TVA) analyst Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Loki time variant Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as TVA Judge Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as TVA Hunter B-15, Sasha Lane as TVA Hunter C-20, Eugene Cordero as TVA desk jockey Casey, and Tara Strong as the voice of TVA mascot Miss Minutes. Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) has an undisclosed role. Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is the creator and head writer on Loki, with Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing all six episodes.

Loki episode 1 is out June 30 in Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar. Loki episode 4 is out June 30 in English and Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
