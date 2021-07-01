Technology News
Loki-Simpsons Crossover The Good, The Bart, and The Loki Announced

Coming to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar alongside Loki episode 5.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 July 2021 14:31 IST
Loki-Simpsons Crossover The Good, The Bart, and The Loki Announced

Photo Credit: Disney

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki

  • The Good, The Bart, and The Loki out July 7
  • Loki episode 5 also due on same day on Disney+
  • Fourth Simpsons short, and first with Marvel

Loki is headed to Springfield. On Wednesday, Disney+ announced a crossover between The Simpsons and the newest Marvel series for a July 7 release date — titled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, it finds Loki (voiced by Tom Hiddleston) banished from Asgard once again. But this time, he ends up in the animated town of Springfield, where he teams up with Bart Simpson and must battle Springfield's mightiest heroes. Disney+ has unveiled a poster for the short film, which is inspired by the poster for Avengers: Endgame. The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is also coming to Disney+ Hotstar.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki — a play on the famous movie The Good, the Bad and the Ugly — is the second such crossover with The Simpsons, enabled by Disney's $70-billion (about Rs. 5,21,174 crores) purchase of 21st Century Fox in 2019. (That also gave Disney control of Star India, Hotstar, Hulu, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and a lot more.) The first was Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens from Its Nap,” released on Star Wars Day, May 4 this year. More such Simpsons shorts are expected throughout the rest of 2021, to highlight Disney+'s “marquee brands and titles,”

Loki, Collar Bomb, and More on Disney+ Hotstar in July 2021

For The Simpsons, The Good, The Bart, and The Loki will be the first short film with Bart Simpson, and the fourth short film overall, following three with Maggie Simpson. Previously, we had Maggie Simpson in “The Longest Daycare” in 2012, and Maggie Simpson in “Playdate with Destiny” last April. All three — The Longest Daycare, Playdate with Destiny, and The Force Awakens from Its Nap — are also available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is out Wednesday, July 7 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available. Loki episode 5 is also due Wednesday, July 7, with episode 6 — the season finale — out a week later on July 14. Loki is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar.

loki simpsons good bart poster full the good the bart and the loki

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki poster
Photo Credit: Disney

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Loki, The Simpsons, The Good The Bart and The Loki, Marvel, MCU, Tom Hiddleston, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Apple Tipped to Launch New iPad Air With OLED Display Next Year

Loki-Simpsons Crossover The Good, The Bart, and The Loki Announced
