Loki Coming to Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Out June 11 in India and across the world.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 March 2021 12:06 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Loki

  • Loki season 1 has six episodes in total
  • Will be on Disney+ Hotstar VIP since it’s dubbed
  • Second Marvel Studios series to be localised

Loki — the Tom Hiddleston-led Marvel series at Disney+ — is joining The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: it too will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Disney+ Hotstar has announced that Loki will be offered in the three Indian languages, making it the second Marvel Cinematic Universe series and the second Disney+ original to be dubbed for Indian viewers. And since Loki will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, it too — just like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — will be open to those with a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that costs Rs. 399 per year. If you want to watch it in the original English, you'll need Disney+ Hotstar Premium that costs Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year.

Most Disney+ originals are not offered in Indian languages, and that was also true for its first MCU series WandaVision. But in the wake of WandaVision wrapping up, Disney+ Hotstar announced that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — making it the first Disney+ original to be dubbed for audiences who speak those languages — which revealed that WandaVision was more successful on Disney+ Hotstar (we don't have any numbers though) than it might have predicted.

With Loki also getting the localised treatment even before Disney+ Hotstar sees how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier performs — it premieres on March 19 — it suggests that all upcoming Marvel shows will also follow in its footsteps. As for other Disney+ originals, Disney+ Hotstar has previously said that would depend on the title.

In addition to Hiddleston who reprises his MCU role, Loki also stars Owen Wilson (Wonder) as Mobius M. Mobius, a member of Time Variance Authority (TVA) that polices the timeline and multiverse. Hiddleston's titular character will be going up against the TVA, as this Loki is the one we saw in Avengers: Endgame during the time heist, who teleported away after the Tesseract accidentally ended up at his feet. Loki also features Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beyond the Lights), Sophia Di Martino (Flowers), Wunmi Mosaku (His House), and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

Loki poster

Michael Waldron is the creator and head writer on Loki, with Kate Herron in the director's chair. Unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which were both miniseries, Loki will have a season 2 that is already in development.

Loki season 1 premieres June 11 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is expected to have six episodes.

Loki India poster

Loki poster hotstar Loki poster hotstar

The official Loki poster for Disney+ Hotstar
Photo Credit: Disney

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
NASA Completes Major Test on Rocket That Could Take Humans Back to Moon

