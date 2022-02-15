Technology News
loading

Loki Season 2: Owen Wilson to Return, Filming Begins ‘Pretty Soon’

A summer 2022 production could mean a 2023 debut for Loki season 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 February 2022 13:24 IST
Loki Season 2: Owen Wilson to Return, Filming Begins ‘Pretty Soon’

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson in Loki

Highlights
  • Loki season 1 premiered last June on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Season 2 was confirmed in season 1 finale post-credits scene
  • Tom Hiddleston’s Loki said to be part of Doctor Strange sequel

Loki season 2 is going to bring back fan-favourite Owen Wilson. In an interview conducted during the press tour for his latest movie — the rom-com Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez — Wilson revealed he will be returning as the jet-ski loving Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius. Alongside, Wilson added that filming would start “pretty soon” on the second season of Loki, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series led by Tom Hiddleston's titular god of mischief variant. The first season ended with Loki in an alternate timeline where no one including Mobius knows him and a variant of He Who Remains/ Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) served in the role of the Time Keepers.

As part of a Wired interview — jump to 3:35 minute mark for the relevant bit — where stars are quizzed on the Internet's most searched questions about themselves, Wilson was asked: “Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?” Wilson paused for a second or two, possibly reflecting on what Disney+ and Marvel Studios had allowed him to talk about, before saying: “Yes, he is coming back to Loki. And I think we're gonna start filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that.” Loki season 2 was confirmed at the end of season 1.

Loki Season 1 Review: Laying Out the Marvel Multiverse

This is not the first we've heard on the production timeline for Loki season 2. At the end of January, casting website Backstage revealed Loki season 2 begins filming in summer 2022 at Pinewood Studios in the UK. The first season was filmed at the Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Georgia, USA. Wilson's “pretty soon” remark is in line with that summer 2022 briefing. And if all goes well — yes, I'm referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its never-ending variants — we might be treated to Loki season 2 sometime in 2023 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Before Loki season 2, we will be treated to at least four new MCU series. The Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight begins March 30 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Moon Knight will be followed by She-Hulk with Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany in mid-2022, the Iman Vellani-led Ms. Marvel in summer 2022, and Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, and Cobie Smulders in late 2022. The animated anthology What If...? will return for season 2 in 2022 as well. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will close out Marvel's year on TV in December on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile on the big screen in 2022, Marvel delivers Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen on May 6, Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Ryan Coogler on November 11. Hiddleston's Loki is expected to be part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Loki Season 1 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

Loki Season 1

  • Release Date 9 June 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Crime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero, Thriller
  • Duration 4h 46min
  • Cast
    Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, Jonathan Majors
  • Director Kate Herron
  • Music Natalie Holt
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Herron, Michael Waldron
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Loki, Loki season 2, Loki season 2 cast, Owen Wilson, Loki season 2 Owen Wilson, Loki season 2 filming, Loki season 2 shooting, Loki season 1, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
YouTube Pulls Sansad TV Account That Livestreamed Parliamentary Proceedings to 'Fix Security Threats'

Related Stories

Loki Season 2: Owen Wilson to Return, Filming Begins ‘Pretty Soon’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  2. Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. YouTube Pulls Official Sansad TV Account to 'Fix Security Threats'
  4. Poco M4 Pro 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. Dogecoin Surges After New McDonald's Teaser Gets Musk's Attention
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Debut in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  10. Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India as Company’s First 5G Offering
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Announces Tie-Up With Hasselblad, Find X5 Phones Likely to Feature New Camera System
  2. Loki Season 2: Owen Wilson to Return, Filming Begins ‘Pretty Soon’
  3. YouTube Pulls Sansad TV Account That Livestreamed Parliamentary Proceedings to 'Fix Security Threats'
  4. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio With Windows 11, Slim Pen 2 Launched in India, Sale Starts March 8
  5. AMD Purchases Xilinx for Estimated $50 Billion in Record Chip Industry Deal
  6. Poco M4 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Optimised Version for Xbox Series S/X Consoles Spotted Ahead of REDstreams Event
  9. Cryptocurrencies Are Like Ponzi Schemes, Says RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Out March 23 in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, YouTube Movies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.