Loki Season 2: Owen Wilson to Return, Filming Begins ‘Pretty Soon’

Loki season 2 is going to bring back fan-favourite Owen Wilson. In an interview conducted during the press tour for his latest movie — the rom-com Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez — Wilson revealed he will be returning as the jet-ski loving Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius. Alongside, Wilson added that filming would start “pretty soon” on the second season of Loki, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series led by Tom Hiddleston's titular god of mischief variant. The first season ended with Loki in an alternate timeline where no one including Mobius knows him and a variant of He Who Remains/ Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) served in the role of the Time Keepers.

As part of a Wired interview — jump to 3:35 minute mark for the relevant bit — where stars are quizzed on the Internet's most searched questions about themselves, Wilson was asked: “Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?” Wilson paused for a second or two, possibly reflecting on what Disney+ and Marvel Studios had allowed him to talk about, before saying: “Yes, he is coming back to Loki. And I think we're gonna start filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that.” Loki season 2 was confirmed at the end of season 1.

This is not the first we've heard on the production timeline for Loki season 2. At the end of January, casting website Backstage revealed Loki season 2 begins filming in summer 2022 at Pinewood Studios in the UK. The first season was filmed at the Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Georgia, USA. Wilson's “pretty soon” remark is in line with that summer 2022 briefing. And if all goes well — yes, I'm referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its never-ending variants — we might be treated to Loki season 2 sometime in 2023 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Before Loki season 2, we will be treated to at least four new MCU series. The Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight begins March 30 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Moon Knight will be followed by She-Hulk with Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany in mid-2022, the Iman Vellani-led Ms. Marvel in summer 2022, and Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, and Cobie Smulders in late 2022. The animated anthology What If...? will return for season 2 in 2022 as well. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will close out Marvel's year on TV in December on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile on the big screen in 2022, Marvel delivers Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen on May 6, Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Ryan Coogler on November 11. Hiddleston's Loki is expected to be part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.