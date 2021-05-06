Loki is switching things up. “Wednesdays are the new Fridays,” Tom Hiddleston announced Wednesday in a short video, which revealed that his Marvel series was moving up its release date by two days to Wednesday, June 9. Accordingly, new Loki episodes will then release every following Wednesday on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar until the end of its six-episode run. That's in contrast to the pattern followed by all other Disney+ weekly releases, including previous Marvel series WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“Look, I'm sorry to interrupt. It's just, I've noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out,” Hiddleston says, as he interrupts a montage of Captain America, Iron Man and Thor symbols. “Even though, arguably, he's incredible heroic himself. You know, cunning, charming. I could go on, but maybe, why don't I just prove it to you? Wednesdays are the new Fridays.” Cut to an animated graphic that changes the Loki release date from June 11 to June 9.

The shift to Wednesdays still doesn't solve the fact that Loki is seemingly set to clash with another major Marvel property: Black Widow. Given Loki episodes are going to be 40–50 minutes long as with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, I would expect one episode to release each week. If that's the case, then Loki will wrap up July 14, five days after Black Widow releases in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Is Marvel really going to let two of its titles overlap?

In Loki, the Avengers: Endgame variant of Loki from The Avengers runs afoul of the Time Variance Authority whose job is to ensure the timeline isn't disrupted. TVA member Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) wants to use this time variant of Loki to fix the timeline, but naturally, things won't go anywhere as smoothly. Gugu Mbatha-Raw co-stars as TVA judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as TVA member Hunter B-15.

Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero have undisclosed roles on Loki. Kate Herron is the director. Michael Waldron is the creator and head writer. Herron and Waldron also serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Stephen Broussard.

Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.