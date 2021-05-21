Technology News
loading

Loki Actor Tom Hiddleston (Marvellously) Recaps Loki’s Journey in 30, Uh 40, Seconds

Three Thor movies and three Avengers movies all rolled into that.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 May 2021 13:01 IST
Loki Actor Tom Hiddleston (Marvellously) Recaps Loki’s Journey in 30, Uh 40, Seconds

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston in the Loki recap video

Highlights
  • Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Hiddleston has played Loki since Thor in May 2011
  • Loki TV series set after events of Avengers: Endgame

Loki is due in less than three weeks on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, but Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief has been around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade now — since the first Thor movie in May 2011. Loki is by far the MCU's longest surviving “villain”. I'm putting that in quotes because his role has been flexible over the years. Once the out-and-out villain in The Avengers, Loki became an anti-hero and, eventually, even a good guy of sorts in Avengers: Infinity War. Naturally, he's got a lot of history then. But Hiddleston thinks he have you catch up on all of that in 30 seconds. Well, 40 seconds, with a bit of Loki trickery.

As you can expect, the Loki recap video is full of spoilers, if you've never seen him before. Hiddleston starts right at the beginning, introducing his father Odin and his brother Thor, and jumping through the events of Thor in eight seconds. Hiddleston is quicker with his adventures in The Avengers, wrapping those up in five seconds. He's somehow even quicker with Thor: The Dark World, running through the Thor sequel in four seconds. And then takes only three seconds to summarise Thor: Ragnarok. Hiddleston needs another eight seconds to take us through Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but he's still somehow out of time.

With two seconds to go out of the 30 he claimed he needed, Hiddleston shouts: “Now hang on,” which puts a stop to the timer. The Loki actor gets to finally catch his breath and then wraps up by mentioning that in Loki, he has a “job offer” at a group that calls themselves the TVA — it stands for Time Variance Authority, a body responsible for ensuring the timeline isn't disrupted. That happened when The Avengers-era Loki disappeared with the Tesseract during Endgame's time-travelling hijinks. On Loki, he's forced to put the timeline back together, working with Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius. That's really what you need to know.

Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Thor, The Avengers, Thor The Dark World, Thor Ragnarok, Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Said to Be in the Works as Rebranded Galaxy F52 5G

Related Stories

Loki Actor Tom Hiddleston (Marvellously) Recaps Loki’s Journey in 30, Uh 40, Seconds
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snyder’s Zombie Movie, Army of the Dead, Needs a Bullet to the Brain
  2. Tip of the Iceberg: NASA Releases Image Of Melting Glacier Taken From ISS
  3. Superzoom Shootout: Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung S21 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro+
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Clubhouse Android App Is Now Live in India and Around the World
  6. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  7. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar 'Battlegrounds' Tipped to Release on June 18
  8. Telegram Founder Slams Apple For Selling Hardware From The 'Middle Ages'
  9. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  10. HP Victus Gaming Laptop Range Unveiled to Rival Dell’s G-Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Friends: The Reunion Coming to HBO Go in Asia, Binge in Australia on May 27
  2. OnePlus Extends Warranty on All Products in India Till June 30 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
  3. Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 New Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Pro Model May Include Periscope Lens
  4. iPhone 12 Series Dominates Q1 2021 in Terms of Revenue, Volume: Counterpoint
  5. Tinder Will Now Prompt Users to Think Twice Before Sending Offensive Messages
  6. Loki Actor Tom Hiddleston (Marvellously) Recaps Loki’s Journey in 30, Uh 40, Seconds
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Said to Be in the Works as Rebranded Galaxy F52 5G
  8. NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Prepares for Sixth Flight Next Week: What's Different This Time
  9. Opera GX Mobile Beta Launched as ‘World’s First Mobile Browser for Games’ for Android, iOS
  10. Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pick-Up Truck With 480 Kilometres Range Unveiled, Deliveries in 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com