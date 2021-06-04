Technology News
loading

Loki, Black Widow Trailers Tease the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Next Two Chapters

June and July are full of new Marvel action.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 June 2021 11:39 IST
Loki, Black Widow Trailers Tease the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Next Two Chapters

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Taskmaster in Black Widow

Highlights
  • Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar
  • Black Widow out July 9 in cinemas, Disney+ Premier Access
  • Loki’s final two episodes to sandwich Black Widow release

Loki and Black Widow have both gotten new trailers. On Thursday, Marvel Studios unveiled new teaser trailers for its next two projects, led by Tom Hiddleston and Scarlett Johansson, respectively. And just like their trailers, the two Marvel Cinematic Universe entries are set to overlap from a release schedule standpoint. While Loki begins June 9 and Black Widow isn't due until exactly a month later on July 9, the former will drop new episodes for six weeks as there are six episodes. This means the fifth episode of Loki will arrive two days before Black Widow, with the sixth and final episode following five days after the movie.

“What do you want from me?” Loki (Hiddleston) asks at the start of the new 30-second Loki teaser. Time Variance Authority agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) replies: “A deeper understanding of the fearsome God of Mischief. What makes Loki tick?” Cut between Loki in several getups, before we see his The Avengers-era version chained up and still somehow threatening TVA guard Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku): “You cross me, there are deadly consequences.” You want proof? In a different scene, after a helmeted guard puts his hand on Loki, the God of Mischief takes offence and prompty throws him out of the spaceship. The Loki teaser ends with Mosaku calling him a “cosmic mistake”.

The minute-long Black Widow trailer opens with Johansson addressing the audience as herself. It begins by quickly catching us up on Natasha Romanoff's (Johansson) past, and then introducing the family she once had. That includes sister-figure Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), father-figure Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbour), and mother-figure Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). Like Natasha, Yelena and Melina were also trained in the KGB Red Room, which is somehow now under the control of Black Widow villain Taskmaster — whom we see in the new trailer in broad daylight. The rest of the Black Widow trailer is made up of action snippets, and comical quips from Yelena.

Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Black Widow is out July 9 in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets. An India release for Black Widow is unclear as long as cinemas are closed nationwide. Black Widow will likely be available October 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MCU, Marvel, Loki, Black Widow, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Premier Access
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2: Report

Related Stories

Loki, Black Widow Trailers Tease the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Next Two Chapters
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  2. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  3. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  4. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  6. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  7. Facebook F8: Business Messaging Changes Rolled Out for Instagram, WhatsApp
  8. NASA Announces Two New Missions to Venus, to Launch at the End of Decade
  9. Realme GT 5G Global Debut in June, Plans for Affordable 5G Phone Revealed
  10. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2021: Analyst Says Next-Gen MacBook Pro Models Incoming, Spotted on Regulatory Database Ahead of Launch
  2. Waymo One Partners With Google Maps to Offer Autonomous Rides
  3. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A22 4G With 90Hz Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Loki, Black Widow Trailers Tease the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Next Two Chapters
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2: Report
  6. Facebook Ready to Commit to Clear Advertisement Data Access for Partners: French Watchdog
  7. Tesla's China Orders Halved in May Amidst Increased Government Scrutiny: Report
  8. Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earphones With 12mm Dynamic Drivers, Hands-Free Google Assistant Launched
  9. Ransomware Attacks to Get Similar Priority as Terrorism in US, Official Says
  10. Money Heist Season 5 First Look Photos Tease the End of the Spanish Hit Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com