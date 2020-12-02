Technology News
loading

Lionsgate Play Officially Launched, Promises ‘High-Budget Premium Indian Originals’ in 2021

Alongside Indian premieres of series such as Love Life, No Man’s Land, and The Goes Wrong Show.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 December 2020 13:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lionsgate Play Officially Launched, Promises ‘High-Budget Premium Indian Originals’ in 2021

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Lionsgate Play personalised home

Highlights
  • Lionsgate Play subscription costs Rs. 99 per month, Rs. 699 per year
  • Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt involved in Lionsgate Play Indian originals
  • Lionsgate originals will be “urban,”, “edgy,” with “provocative stories”

Lionsgate Play is now live, officially. Three and a half weeks after a beta soft launch, the Hollywood studio best known for John Wick and The Hunger Games has kicked off its app operations and revealed its plans for the Indian market. On top of the American movies and TV shows, Lionsgate will deliver “high-budget premium Indian originals” starting in 2021. For this, Lionsgate has tied up with the likes of Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli, and Akarsh Khurana, and studios such as Endemol Shine. No details are currently available on any of Lionsgate Play's Indian originals.

Its slate of originals will be “urban,” “edgy,” “slice-of-life,” “comedic,” and feature “untold, provocative stories,” Lionsgate South Asia Managing Director Rohit Jain told reporters over a virtual conference on Wednesday. Starz CEO and President Jeffrey A. Hirsch, who was also present on the Zoom call, noted that all Lionsgate Play originals must have global appeal, so they can be carried outside India too. Starz, owned by Lionsgate, is a pay-TV network in the US and operates the similarly named StarzPlay streaming service in more than 26 countries. Lionsgate has plans to expand into 55 countries soon.

Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government

Some of its international originals are already known. Lionsgate Television is developing a John Wick spin-off called The Continental, that will serve as a origin story for the hotel that allows hired guns to conduct non-lethal business on its grounds. Then there's Becoming Elizabeth, an eight-episode limited series about how Queen Elizabeth I — to be played by Alicia von Rittberg — rose to the throne.

As you can tell, the focus is on adult content, something Hirsch noted during the announcement. Hirsch said that they are not interested in appealing to people of all ages, as do all the big streaming services — the likes of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video referred to but not named — and are happy to have a narrow focus. He believes that makes them a complementary offering to the big players, and as such, will help them survive in a competitive environment that has already consumed others (Viu in India, and Quibi in the US).

Lionsgate Play is further helping itself with its pricing (Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 699 per year) and local language support (many titles are dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri). It doesn't have a lot in way of content though — at a glance, it seems to have fewer than 100 movies and TV shows as of now. In December, it will add just seven new titles.

For what it's worth, Lionsgate Play is behind the Indian premiere of a few series, including Anna Kendrick-led Love Life (the first HBO Max offering in India), British comedy series The Goes Wrong Show, and war epic No Man's Land from Fauda producers.

Still, there's no getting rid its biggest annoyance, as we noted previously, in the giant Lionsgate Play watermark that appears everywhere in the top-right corner.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lionsgate Play, Lionsgate, Starz, StarzPlay
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Fortnite Season 5 Brings New Hunters to the Island, Galactus Event Saw Record 15.3 Million Concurrent Players

Related Stories

Lionsgate Play Officially Launched, Promises ‘High-Budget Premium Indian Originals’ in 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Nokia C3 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077
  6. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  7. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. iPhone 12 Camera Camera Lags Behind Android Flagships, Says DxOMark
  9. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10; Alleged Design, Specifications and Pricing Leaked
  2. Apple Reveals App Store's Best Apps, Games of 2020, Announces Podcasts, Books of the Year
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G May Come With Android 11 Out of the Box, Alleged HTML5 Test Listing Suggests
  4. Microsoft Releases First ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack’ With 2 New Additions, Currently for Insiders
  5. Lionsgate Play Officially Launched, Promises ‘High-Budget Premium Indian Originals’ in 2021
  6. Fortnite Season 5 Brings New Hunters to the Island, Galactus Event Saw Record 15.3 Million Concurrent Players
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy A31 Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Security Patch: Report
  8. Vivo V20 Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. Latvian Lab Developing Technology to Help Earth Dodge Asteroids
  10. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Electric Cars Will Double Global Electricity Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com