Technology News
loading

Lionsgate Play App Live in India, Plans Start at Rs. 99 per Month

You can download it on Android or iOS, or watch on the website.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 November 2020 14:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lionsgate Play App Live in India, Plans Start at Rs. 99 per Month

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Lionsgate Play website home

Highlights
  • Lionsgate Play app quietly launched last week in India
  • Select content available in multiple Indian languages
  • Lionsgate Play supports 4K, but suffers from tech issues

Lionsgate Play is now available standalone. The Hollywood studio best known for John Wick and The Hunger Games has quietly launched its own app, nearly 15 months after Lionsgate Play first entered India in partnership with telecom operators: first with Vodafone, followed by Airtel and Jio. Lionsgate Play costs Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 699 per year after a 14-day free trial. The Lionsgate Play app is live on Google Play and App Store, and the streaming service is also available on lionsgateplay.com.

The reason for Lionsgate Play's zero-fanfare launch is because this is more of a beta tech test. Lionsgate Play is expected to have its official launch in the first week of December, the company's India outfit has told Gadgets 360, when it will also add more exclusives, including the Indian premiere of the British comedy series The Goes Wrong Show — created by Mischief Theatre's Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields — which originally aired last December through January on BBC One in the UK.

In terms of content, Lionsgate Play currently offers dozens of Hollywood movies and TV shows, with some of them, in addition to the original English, available in several Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. Not all titles are available in all languages, and many titles are only offered in English. The series line-up is fairly tiny, though given the service hasn't officially launched yet, this can't be taken as a metric of what will be offered. The FAQ section says that some shows will be aired “same time as the US”.

While most content is in full-HD, select content will be offered in 4K. There's no mention of Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos though. But Lionsgate Play is clearly in a tech test, considering the service currently refuses to deactivate our subscription. Even after multiple attempts, the Lionsgate Play website tells us that our plan will be automatically renewed once the two-week trial period ends. That's not a good thing.

lionsgate play watermark lionsgate play india

Oh my, the size of that watermark
Photo Credit: Lionsgate

The other problem, and one that is unlikely to go away, is the giant Lionsgate Play watermark that is splashed on content in the right-top corner. This was also a major annoyance with Lionsgate Play on Airtel XStream, Vi Movies and TV, and JioTV+, and it seems like Lionsgate has no intention of getting rid of the logo even though it now has its own platform. It's very distracting, due to its sheer size and the fact that it has no transparency.

Lionsgate also operates a platform called Starzplay, offered in 17 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and Pakistan. In the US, Starzplay was merged with Starz.com in 2016. These subscriptions are separate, even as your Lionsgate Play support ticket requests will be sent to StarzPlay.

Lionsgate Play app is now available on Android, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Apple TV, and the Web.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lionsgate, Lionsgate Play, 4K, Starz, StarzPlay
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Belkin Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro Wireless Charger, Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger Launched

Related Stories

Lionsgate Play App Live in India, Plans Start at Rs. 99 per Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  2. Huami Launches Flagship Zepp Z Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring
  3. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  4. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  5. iPhone 12 Pro Max Wins DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award
  6. HBO Max App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV
  7. Oppo Showcases Oppo X 2021 Smartphone, Oppo AR Glass 2021
  8. Google Fit Is Rolling Out a Homepage Revamp, Wear OS Gets Improvements
  9. Nokia 2.4 India Launch Set for November 26, HMD Global Teases
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger Doesn’t Support Full 15W Charging for iPhone 12; Patent for a MagSafe Cooling Case Surfaces
  2. Bitcoin Hits Nearly Three-Year Peak, Homes in on Record
  3. Instagram Enables Keyword-Based Search for Select Users, Guides Rolling Out for All
  4. Sony Alpha 7C Full-Frame Camera With Exmor R CMOS Sensor, AI-Driven Real-Time Eye Autofocus Launched in India
  5. Lionsgate Play App Live in India, Plans Start at Rs. 99 per Month
  6. Belkin Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro Wireless Charger, Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger Launched
  7. iPhone 12 Pro Max Wins DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award, Sets Multiple Performance Records
  8. macOS Big Sur 11.1 Beta Released for Developers; iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3 Second Beta Debut as Well
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Security Patch: Report
  10. Netflix May Add a Sleep Timer Feature Soon, APK Teardown Suggests: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com