The Lion King Set to Cross Rs. 100 Crores at the Box Office in India

The Lion King looks set to cross Rs. 100 crores in India at the box office by the end of Friday, as it closed the first week of its release with a total gross of Rs. 97.12 crores (about $14 million), per numbers provided by Disney India. That would make it only the second Disney remake of an animated property to cross that milestone, after 2016's The Jungle Book, which finished its theatrical run with over $38.8 million (about Rs. 268 crores) in India. (Both the new Lion King and Jungle Book are from the same director in Jon Favreau.) Simba will have a hard time beating Mowgli in India, though the global battle won't be the same: $966.6 million (about Rs. 6,667 crores) for The Jungle Book versus $713.7 million (about Rs. 4,923 crores) already for The Lion King.

Of its Rs. 97.12-crore total, The Lion King opened with Rs. 13.17 crores (about $1.9 million) on Friday, followed by Rs. 22.8 crores (about $3.3 million) on Saturday, and Rs. 29.22 crores (about $4.2 million) on Sunday. That opening weekend of Rs. 65.19 crores ($9.4 million) was the biggest for Disney India after Avengers: Endgame ($26.7 million), and Avengers: Infinity War ($18.19 million). During the week, The Lion King brought in Rs. 9.4 crores (about $1.3 million) on Monday, Rs. 8.36 crores (about $1.2 million) on Tuesday, Rs. 7.44 crores (about $1 million) on Wednesday, and Rs. 6.73 crores (about $0.9 million) on Thursday. Net box office collections, which is total gross minus entertainment tax, currently stands at Rs. 81.52 crores (about $11.8 million).

With those earnings, India is currently one of the biggest markets for The Lion King after the likes of China, the UK, France, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Australia, Russia, and Germany. As of Wednesday, the Disney remake's global total stands at $713.6 million (about Rs. 4,922 crores), with $260.2 million (about Rs. 1,794 crores) in the US and the remaining $453.4 million (about Rs. 3,127 crores) from the rest of the world.

The Lion King released July 19 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.