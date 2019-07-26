Technology News
loading

The Lion King Set to Cross Rs. 100 Crores at the Box Office in India

Globally, it’s made nearly Rs. 5,000 crores.

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 16:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Lion King Set to Cross Rs. 100 Crores at the Box Office in India

Photo Credit: Disney

Alfre Woodard as Sarabi in The Lion King

Highlights
  • The Lion King released July 19 in cinemas in India
  • It gave Disney India its third biggest opening
  • The Jungle Book is the Disney remake leader in India

The Lion King looks set to cross Rs. 100 crores in India at the box office by the end of Friday, as it closed the first week of its release with a total gross of Rs. 97.12 crores (about $14 million), per numbers provided by Disney India. That would make it only the second Disney remake of an animated property to cross that milestone, after 2016's The Jungle Book, which finished its theatrical run with over $38.8 million (about Rs. 268 crores) in India. (Both the new Lion King and Jungle Book are from the same director in Jon Favreau.) Simba will have a hard time beating Mowgli in India, though the global battle won't be the same: $966.6 million (about Rs. 6,667 crores) for The Jungle Book versus $713.7 million (about Rs. 4,923 crores) already for The Lion King.

The Lion King Review: A Visual Upgrade, Devoid of the Disney Magic

Of its Rs. 97.12-crore total, The Lion King opened with Rs. 13.17 crores (about $1.9 million) on Friday, followed by Rs. 22.8 crores (about $3.3 million) on Saturday, and Rs. 29.22 crores (about $4.2 million) on Sunday. That opening weekend of Rs. 65.19 crores ($9.4 million) was the biggest for Disney India after Avengers: Endgame ($26.7 million), and Avengers: Infinity War ($18.19 million). During the week, The Lion King brought in Rs. 9.4 crores (about $1.3 million) on Monday, Rs. 8.36 crores (about $1.2 million) on Tuesday, Rs. 7.44 crores (about $1 million) on Wednesday, and Rs. 6.73 crores (about $0.9 million) on Thursday. Net box office collections, which is total gross minus entertainment tax, currently stands at Rs. 81.52 crores (about $11.8 million).

With those earnings, India is currently one of the biggest markets for The Lion King after the likes of China, the UK, France, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Australia, Russia, and Germany. As of Wednesday, the Disney remake's global total stands at $713.6 million (about Rs. 4,922 crores), with $260.2 million (about Rs. 1,794 crores) in the US and the remaining $453.4 million (about Rs. 3,127 crores) from the rest of the world.

The Lion King released July 19 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Lion King, Disney, Disney India, The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
iPhone 11 Demand Expected to Be Similar to iPhone XS Series: Report
Honor Smartphones
The Lion King Set to Cross Rs. 100 Crores at the Box Office in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  4. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Honor 20 Pro Finally Gets a Release Date
  6. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM
  7. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  8. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  9. Nokia 8.2 Specifications Surface, Tipped to Run Android Q Out-of-the-Box
#Latest Stories
  1. The Lion King Set to Cross Rs. 100 Crores at the Box Office in India
  2. iPhone 11 Demand Expected to Be Similar to iPhone XS Series: Report
  3. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Tipped to Sport Dual Camera Setup With Large Sony IMX600 Series Sensors, Trial Production Reportedly Begins
  4. Gemini Man Trailer Explains Why They Cloned Will Smith, Not Nelson Mandela
  5. Honor 20 Pro Global Rollout Begins, India Sales Should Commence Soon
  6. Nokia 8.2 Specifications Tipped to Include Android Q, 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera, and 256GB of Storage
  7. WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Said to Now Have 400 Million Users in the Country
  8. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, Helio A22 SoC, Face Unlock Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Campaigning to Break Up Tech 'Monopoly' He Helped Create
  10. His Dark Materials BBC-HBO Series Will Only Run for Two Seasons
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.