Technology News
loading

The Lion King 2 Official With Moonlight Director Barry Jenkins

It will be both a sequel and a prequel, like The Godfather Part II.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 September 2020 10:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Lion King 2 Official With Moonlight Director Barry Jenkins

Photo Credit: Disney

Mufasa, Simba in The Lion King

Highlights
  • The Lion King 2 release date has not been set
  • Jenkins won an Oscar for his work on Moonlight
  • Jeff Nathanson returns as writer for Lion King sequel

The Lion King 2 is on its way. Disney has hired Barry Jenkins — whose 2016 film Moonlight won three Oscars, including best picture — to helm the sequel to the 2019 photorealistic computer-animated remake of the traditionally animated, beloved 1994 original. The Lion King writer Jeff Nathanson has reportedly written an initial draft of the script for The Lion King 2, which will move the story forward while exploring the early years of Mufasa, Simba's father. There's no word on release date, and no new cast members have been announced, as no production date has been set.

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters,” Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

Deadline first brought word of Jenkins' hiring on The Lion King 2, which the Oscar winner immediately shared on his Twitter account. Even though there's no release window for the sequel, it's being labelled as a “top priority” for Disney, owing to the fact that the Jon Favreau remake made over $1.657 billion (about Rs. 12,230 crores) at the worldwide box office — the seventh biggest movie of all time — despite lacklustre reviews from most critics. The Lion King holds a “rotten” 52 percent rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and in our review, we called it a “visual upgrade devoid of the Disney magic.”

Though there's no cast details, one would expect many of the original voice actors to return, even those that died in the original, since part of the sequel will technically be a prequel. The Lion King starred Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

barry jenkins oscars barry jenkins

Barry Jenkins with his Oscar for Moonlight
Photo Credit: Aaron Poole/AMPAS

Since the success of Moonlight, Jenkins has written and directed the 2018 Oscar-nominated If Beale Street Could Talk, and an Amazon Prime Video limited series adaptation of Colson Whitehead's award-winning book The Underground Railroad, which is without a release window. He has also written a movie based on American Olympic boxer Claressa Shields, and another based on the Netflix documentary Virunga. Jenkins is also attached to The Knick season 3, and a biopic of choreographer Alvin Ailey, for Disney's Searchlight.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Lion King, The Lion King 2, Disney, Barry Jenkins
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus 8T Confirmed to Run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11; Geekbench Listing Surfaces

Related Stories

The Lion King 2 Official With Moonlight Director Barry Jenkins
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7i India Launch Set for October 7
  2. OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon
  3. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21 Getting Full One UI 2.1 Updates: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 4F With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch on October 12
  6. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  7. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 With Secondary Display Launched in India
  8. Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review
  9. Mi Watch Revolve With Heart Rate Variability Tracking Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy F41 to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, to Be Offered via Flipkart
  2. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  3. The Lion King 2 Official With Moonlight Director Barry Jenkins
  4. OnePlus 8T Confirmed to Run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11; Geekbench Listing Surfaces
  5. Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. TikTok Launches US Elections Guide to Combat Misinformation
  7. Amazon Defends Warehouse Safety Following Report on Injuries
  8. Apple Grants CEO Tim Cook First Major Stock Package Since 2011
  9. Realme Narzo 20A to Go on Its First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Lenovo Expands ThinkBook, ThinkPad Lineup with New Laptops
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com