Technology News
loading

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Knives Out 2, Opposite Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn: Report

Rian Johnson’s Netflix whodunit is assembling an impressive cast.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 May 2021 11:14 IST
Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Knives Out 2, Opposite Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn: Report

Photo Credit: Matt Sayles/AMPAS

Leslie Odom Jr.

Highlights
  • Knives Out 2 doesn’t have a release date at Netflix yet
  • Odom Jr. best known for Hamilton, One Night in Miami...
  • Filming begins in Greece in summer 2021 on Knives Out 2

Leslie Odom Jr. is reportedly the latest addition to the star-studded cast for Rian Johnson's Netflix whodunit, Knives Out 2. He will feature opposite Daniel Craig's private detective Benoit Blanc and the new additions in Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Edward Norton (Fight Club), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures), and Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision). No word on whom Odom Jr. will be playing, but that's par for the course given we know nothing about the Knives Out 2 plot at this stage. Filming begins on the Netflix movie in Greece in summer 2021, with Johnson directing off a script he wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to bring word of Odom Jr.'s casting in Knives Out 2. Neither Netflix nor Odom Jr.'s representatives offered any comment. Odom Jr. is best known for his starring turn in the hit award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, where he played United States vice president Aaron Burr Jr. whose personal rivalry with Alexander Hamilton resulted in an infamous 1804 duel. Odom Jr. won a Tony for his role.

Since then, he has featured in Person of Interest, and as singer-songwriter Sam Cooke in Amazon's One Night in Miami... that got him nominations at Oscars, BATFAs, Golden Globes and elsewhere, and also Murder on the Orient Express — an Agatha Christie adaptation, whose body of work Knives Out (Review) drew much inspiration from.

Netflix has yet to announce a date Knives Out 2, but it's likely to be huge for the streaming service, given that it paid $469 million (about Rs. 3,421 crores) to acquire the rights for Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Knives Out 2, Leslie Odom Jr, Rian Johnson, Netflix, Greece
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Chip Shortage: Senate Democrat Proposes $52 Billion for US Production, R&D

Related Stories

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Knives Out 2, Opposite Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  2. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  3. Microsoft Teams Gets Personal Features With Free 24-Hour Video Calls
  4. Snap to Cut Emissions, Achieves Carbon Neutrality in New Climate Strategy
  5. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  6. Android 12 Public Beta Goes Live for Download for Select Smartphones
  7. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Image of Moon From 55,000 Images: See Here
  8. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme Narzo 30 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slides Below $40,000, Ether Tumbles Amid China Restrictions and Elon Musk’s Tweets
  2. Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google I/O 2021: Google Maps to Highlight Busy Areas, Tailor Route Options to Avoid Hard-Braking
  4. Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Knives Out 2, Opposite Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn: Report
  5. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air Revamps With In-House Processors Said to Be Prepared for Release by Apple
  6. Chip Shortage: Senate Democrat Proposes $52 Billion for US Production, R&D
  7. Android 12 Public Beta Now Available: How to Install the Latest Software, What’s New
  8. Gamestop, AMC Short Sellers Sit on Nearly $1 Billion Loss, Analysis Shows
  9. Colonial Pipeline Resolves New Server Problem, Flow Unaffected
  10. Amazon Extends Ban on Police Use of Facial Recognition Software
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com