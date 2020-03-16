Technology News
Ladies Up Trailer: In Netflix’s New All-Women Special, Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh Dive Into Divorce, Casual Sex

The hour-long comedy programme also features Niveditha Prakasam and Supriya Joshi.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 March 2020 11:44 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

(L-R): Niveditha Prakasam, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi, and Prashasti Singh

  • Ladies Up is out March 27 on Netflix in India, elsewhere
  • Prakasam is compared to Obama, she jokes in Ladies Up trailer
  • Third stand-up comedy special for Netflix India in 2020

Over the weekend, Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer (on YouTube), a full-length trailer (on Netflix.com), and episodic titles for Ladies Up, the upcoming four-episode stand-up comedy series that features four Indian women in Kaneez Surka, Niveditha Prakasam, Supriya Joshi, and Prashasti Singh. Ladies Up will run for an hour in total, with each female comic getting 15 minutes. The episodes are: Surka's “It's Kaneez, Let Her Do”, Prakasam's “Don't Mind Me”, Joshi's “Love Hurts”, and Singh's “Recently Empowered”. While Surka and Prakasam touch upon their upbringing in Africa, Joshi delves into a break-up, and Singh talks about empowering one another.

The 20-second Ladies Up teaser trailer is less a trailer and more a montage. It's made up entirely of the four women walking onto the stage and being applauded. Yep, that's it. Thankfully, the nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer is more extensive and gives us an idea of their jokes. Singh talks about how her mother once wrote original poetry as she shared her experiences with casual sex on Facebook. Surka points out why getting divorced “is the best decision [she] ever made.” Prakasam notes that she keeps getting compared to male celebrities, from Barack Obama to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

All four — Surka, Prakasam, Joshi, and Singh — were part of the Netflix deal announced in October last year, alongside the likes of Vir Das, Amit Tandon, Kenny Sebastian, and Kanan Gill. Of those, both Das and Tandon have already released their solo specials; Vir Das: For India, his third stand-up special for Netflix, premiered on Republic Day back in January, while Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies, his first hour-long special after a set in Netflix's Comedians of the World, arrived towards the end of February.

Ladies Up is out March 27 on Netflix in India and across the world.

Further reading: Ladies Up, Netflix, Netflix India, Kaneez Surka
