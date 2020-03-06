Technology News
loading

Ladies Up: Netflix Sets March 27 Release Date for All-Women Indian Stand-Up Comedy Special

Kaneez Surka, Niveditha Prakasam, Supriya Joshi, and Prashasti Singh lead the way.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 6 March 2020 15:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ladies Up: Netflix Sets March 27 Release Date for All-Women Indian Stand-Up Comedy Special

Photo Credit: Netflix

The four women of Ladies Up

Highlights
  • Ladies Up is an hour-long special with four female comics
  • Chronicles their “personal adventures and misadventures”
  • Third stand-up comedy special for Netflix India in 2020

Netflix has set a March 27 release date for Ladies Up, an hour-long stand-up comedy special that features four Indian women in Kaneez Surka, Niveditha Prakasam, Supriya Joshi, and Prashasti Singh. In Ladies Up, the four female comics “will take you on their personal adventures and misadventures while recounting some of their favourite moments and tips on how to be a complete boss.” Surka is best known for her improv, Prakasam was the winner of TLC's Queens of Comedy, Joshi was part of Comicstaan 2, and Singh was a Comicstaan finalist.

Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Hayao Miyazaki, and More on Netflix in March

All four — Surka, Prakasam, Joshi, and Singh — were part of the Netflix deal announced in October last year, alongside the likes of Vir Das, Amit Tandon, Kenny Sebastian, and Kanan Gill. Of those, both Das and Tandon have already released their solo specials; Vir Das: For India, his third stand-up special for Netflix, premiered on Republic Day back in January, while Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies, his first hour-long special after a set in Netflix's Comedians of the World, arrived towards the end of February.

It's a bit curious that Netflix has chosen a late March release date for Ladies Up, considering it had the opportunity to drop it this Sunday on Women's Day. It's possible that Netflix didn't want Ladies Up to clash with its newest Indian film, the Kiara Advani-starrer, Karan Johar-production Guilty, which is out Friday. March is an especially packed month for the world's biggest streaming service in India, with the Imtiaz Ali-written crime series She and the coming-of-age rom-com Maska, both slated for March 20.

Ladies Up is out March 27 on Netflix in India and across the world.

Ladies UP Kaneez 1 Ladies Up Netflix

Kaneez Surka
Photo Credit: Netflix

Ladies UP Nivedita 1 Ladies Up Netflix

Niveditha Prakasam
Photo Credit: Netflix

Ladies UP Prashasti 1 Ladies Up Netflix

Prashasti Singh
Photo Credit: Netflix

Ladies UP Supriya 1 Ladies Up Netflix

Supriya Joshi
Photo Credit: Netflix

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ladies Up, Netflix, Netflix India, Kaneez Surka
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Yes Bank Impact: PhonePe, Swiggy, Flipkart Affected By the Moratorium on Private Bank

Related Stories

Ladies Up: Netflix Sets March 27 Release Date for All-Women Indian Stand-Up Comedy Special
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  2. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Debut With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Redmi Said to Use 5G MediaTek Processor in Mid-Range Phone
  4. Jio Seeks Data Price Hiked to Rs. 20 per GB Over 6 Months
  5. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Oppo Watch Debuts With Apple Watch-Like Design, Curved AMOLED Display
  7. Vivo S6 With 5G Support May Launch in March: Report
  8. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Realme 6 Review
  10. PhonePe, Swiggy Amongst Entities Affected Due to Yes Bank Update
#Latest Stories
  1. New Research Claims Our Understanding of Universe Could Be Wrong
  2. Jio Fiber Subscriber Base for December Grows Marginally to 86 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI
  3. Samsung to Shift Some Smartphone Production to Vietnam Due to Coronavirus
  4. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Early Access Sale Allows Buyers to Reserve the Phones: All You Need to Know
  5. 12.9-Inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report
  6. Oppo Watch With Curved AMOLED Display, eSIM Support Launched: All You Need to Know
  7. DuckDuckGo Shares List of Web Trackers That Gather User Data
  8. Oppo Find X2 Pro Tops DxOMark Camera Ranking With 124 Overall Score, Surpasses Mi 10 Pro
  9. Coronavirus Impact: After AWS, Spotify Reschedules India Event
  10. Google Assistant to Soon Bid Goodbye to John Legend's Voice
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.