Netflix has set a March 27 release date for Ladies Up, an hour-long stand-up comedy special that features four Indian women in Kaneez Surka, Niveditha Prakasam, Supriya Joshi, and Prashasti Singh. In Ladies Up, the four female comics “will take you on their personal adventures and misadventures while recounting some of their favourite moments and tips on how to be a complete boss.” Surka is best known for her improv, Prakasam was the winner of TLC's Queens of Comedy, Joshi was part of Comicstaan 2, and Singh was a Comicstaan finalist.

All four — Surka, Prakasam, Joshi, and Singh — were part of the Netflix deal announced in October last year, alongside the likes of Vir Das, Amit Tandon, Kenny Sebastian, and Kanan Gill. Of those, both Das and Tandon have already released their solo specials; Vir Das: For India, his third stand-up special for Netflix, premiered on Republic Day back in January, while Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies, his first hour-long special after a set in Netflix's Comedians of the World, arrived towards the end of February.

It's a bit curious that Netflix has chosen a late March release date for Ladies Up, considering it had the opportunity to drop it this Sunday on Women's Day. It's possible that Netflix didn't want Ladies Up to clash with its newest Indian film, the Kiara Advani-starrer, Karan Johar-production Guilty, which is out Friday. March is an especially packed month for the world's biggest streaming service in India, with the Imtiaz Ali-written crime series She and the coming-of-age rom-com Maska, both slated for March 20.

Ladies Up is out March 27 on Netflix in India and across the world.

Kaneez Surka

Photo Credit: Netflix

Niveditha Prakasam

Photo Credit: Netflix

Prashasti Singh

Photo Credit: Netflix

Supriya Joshi

Photo Credit: Netflix