Technology News
loading

Knives Out 2, Knives Out 3 Sold to Netflix for $450 Million: Reports

One of the biggest movie deals in history for a streaming service.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 April 2021 11:23 IST
Knives Out 2, Knives Out 3 Sold to Netflix for $450 Million: Reports

Photo Credit: MRC

Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas in Knives Out

Highlights
  • Daniel Craig will return as Benoit Blanc for both sequels
  • Knives Out 2 begins filming in late June in Greece
  • The original Knives Out made $311.4 million at box office

Netflix has reportedly forked over an eye-popping $450 million (roughly Rs. 3,300 crores) to acquire the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, two Daniel Craig-led sequels to writer-director Rian Johnson's 2019 Oscar-nominated whodunit. This makes it one of the biggest movie deals for not just Netflix, but any streaming service. Craig will reprise his lead role as private detective Benoit Blanc, though the rest of the cast will be original, in keeping with Knives Out's case-by-case Agatha Christie inspirations. Casting is expected to begin imminently for Knives Out 2, that will begin filming June 28 in Greece.

Deadline first brought word of Netflix's Knives Out deal, noting that it was worth over $400 million (roughly Rs. 2,935), with its sister publication Variety following minutes later with that $450 million figure. The reports also confirm that there will be a Knives Out 3, given only Knives Out 2 had previously been officially announced — in February last year. Though Netflix is paying $450 million, that doesn't give it rights to the entire Knives Out franchise. Johnson and his producing partner Ram Bergman have opted to license Knives Out on a movie-by-movie basis.

Review: Knives Out Is an Agatha Christie Love-Letter From The Last Jedi Director

The original Knives Out — released in November 2019 and starring the likes of Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Christopher Plummer — was produced by Media Rights Capital and distributed by Lionsgate. The first movie cost just $40 million (roughly Rs. 290 crores) and grossed $311.4 million (roughly Rs. 2,290 crores) at the worldwide box office. While Netflix's deal might seem humongous, an individual told Variety that it likely includes marketing budgets (that are not included in movie budgets).

And there's also the matter of Craig's fee. The James Bond star is going to wrap up his 007 run later in 2021 with No Time to Die — he already would have were it not for COVID-19 — and Knives Out gives him another franchise to move into. Sequels afford actors the opportunity to negotiate higher salaries for future appearances, and Craig is likely to do the same with Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3. After all, Craig himself earned $3 million (roughly Rs. 22 crores) on his first Bond film Casino Royale but has raked in over $20 million each (roughly Rs. 150 crores) for Spectre and No Time to Die.

Johnson, who was nominated for the Oscar for best original screenplay on Knives Out, is best known for writing and directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the eighth chapter in the decades-spanning Skywalker Saga. He has also helmed the sci-fi thriller Looper with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis, and the neo-noir mystery Brick also with Gordon-Levitt. In addition to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, Johnson is still attached to an all-new trilogy set in the Star Wars galaxy.

Knives Out is exclusive to Lionsgate Play. Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 will be exclusive to Netflix, naturally.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Knives Out, Knives Out 2, Knives Out 3, Netflix, Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Greece, Lionsgate
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme 8 Pro Survives JerryRigEverything Durability Tests: Watch Video

Related Stories

Knives Out 2, Knives Out 3 Sold to Netflix for $450 Million: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  2. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 Set to Launch in India on April 5
  3. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  5. 5 Free Android Apps That You Must Try in April 2021
  6. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 6mm Drivers Launched in India
  7. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Realme V13 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  9. Samsung TV Plus Brings Free Live TV for Samsung Phones and TVs in India
  10. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Knives Out 2, Knives Out 3 Sold to Netflix for $450 Million: Reports
  2. Realme 8 Pro Survives JerryRigEverything Durability Tests: Watch Video
  3. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 India Launch Set for April 5; Key Specifications Listed on Flipkart
  4. Realme Narzo 30 Specifications and Image Leak via Certification Sites, Realme 8 5G Spotted on FCC
  5. YouTube Pranksters Stokes Twins Plead Guilty to Staging Fake Bank Robberies
  6. Microsoft Wins $22-Billion US Army Contract for Augmented Reality Gear
  7. Apple to Build Battery-Based Solar Energy Storage Project in California
  8. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says It Is 'Bleeding' Due to India Bank Account Freeze, No Relief From Court
  9. Facebook News Feed Revamped to Offer More User Control
  10. Apple Maps Starts Showing COVID-19 Airport Travel Guidance of Various Airports Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com