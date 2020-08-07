Technology News
loading

Knight Rider Movie in Development With Aquaman’s James Wan

Video game writer TJ Fixman will work on the script.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 August 2020 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Knight Rider Movie in Development With Aquaman’s James Wan

Photo Credit: NBC

David Hasselhoff in Knight Rider

Highlights
  • Knight Rider began in 1982 with David Hasselhoff
  • Film adaptation has been in the works since 2002
  • Ben Affleck, Chris Pratt involved in talks in the past

A Knight Rider movie is in the works with Aquaman director James Wan set as producer, with former video game writer TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank) tasked with adapting the ‘80s classic action series starring David Hasselhoff. Created by Glen A. Larson, Knight Rider is about a crime fighter who works for the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG) and is helped by the Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT), a technologically-advanced near-indestructible car equipped with an artificial intelligence.

Deadline first brought word of the new Knight Rider movie, with Fixman confirming the development on his Twitter account. No details on the plot or cast are available, but people familiar with the matter told Deadline that the Knight Rider movie will be set in present day and will retain “the anti-establishment tone” of the original. Wan will reportedly produce the Knight Rider movie through his Atomic Monster banner with Michael Clear, and Spyglass Media Group, alongside Judson Scott as executive producer.

The Knight Rider franchise includes four TV series in Knight Rider (1982–1986), Code of Vengeance (1985–1986), Team Knight Rider (1997–1998), and Knight Rider (2008–2009), in addition to three made-for-TV movies: Knight Rider 2000 (1991), Knight Rider 2010 (1994), and Knight Rider (2008). Five video games have also been produced between 1986 and 2004.

A film adaptation — centred on the son of Hasselhoff's character, who takes over from his father — has been in the works at various studios under different producers and writers since 2002, with the likes of Ben Affleck and Chriss Pratt involved in discussions over the years. But it has yet to go beyond the scripting stage. Hopefully the same fate won't befall Wan and Fixman's take on Knight Rider.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Knight Rider, James Wan, TJ Fixman
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Xiaomi Gives Clarification on Status of Banned Chinese Apps on Its Phones
Knight Rider Movie in Development With Aquaman’s James Wan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Last Day
  2. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Are Offering Discounts on These Mobile Phones
  4. Realme 6i, Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom Get August OTA Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  7. Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Sensor Launched in India
  8. Realme C3 and Realme 5 Pro Get New Colour Variants in India
  9. PUBG Mobile Gets 90 FPS Gameplay Exclusively on Select OnePlus Phones
  10. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus G14, Other AMD-Powered Notebooks in India
#Latest Stories
  1. China Says It Firmly Opposes US Orders Against TikTok, WeChat
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India Slashed by Up to Rs. 2,000, Additional Cashback Offer Introduced
  3. iFFalcon H71 4K QLED, K71 4K UHD Smart TVs With Android TV Launched in India
  4. Realme X3 Pro With Snapdragon 855+ SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench; 4,200mAh Battery Also Tipped
  5. Knight Rider Movie in Development With Aquaman’s James Wan
  6. Trump Imposes US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days
  7. Xiaomi Gives Clarification on Status of Banned Chinese Apps on Its Phones
  8. Toshiba Completely Exits Laptop Market, Sells Remaining Stake to Sharp
  9. Netflix Is Finally Available in Hindi
  10. Zebronics Zeb-Monk Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India at Rs. 4,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com