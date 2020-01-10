Technology News
loading

Karan Johar’s What the Love! Dating Reality Series to Release January 30 on Netflix

The likes of Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Huma Qureshi, and Arjun Kapoor will guest star.

By | Updated: 10 January 2020 13:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Karan Johar’s What the Love! Dating Reality Series to Release January 30 on Netflix

Photo Credit: Ishika Mohan Motwane/Netflix

Karan Johar on the sets of What the Love! with Karan Johar

Highlights
  • A total of six episodes in What the Love! with Karan Johar
  • Khan, Leone, Qureshi, Kapoor will offer dating advice
  • Johar will host Netflix series, mentor six single people

Netflix has set a January 30 release date for What the Love! with Karan Johar, the dating reality show on which the 47-year-old Bollywood producer-director will serve as host, just as he does on his long-running talk show Koffee with Karan. What the Love! with Karan Johar will also feature celebrity guests, in the likes of Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games), Sunny Leone (Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone), Huma Qureshi (Leila), and Arjun Kapoor (Panipat), except they aren't the subject here. They will offer dating advice to six single people, whom Johar will mentor “through their personal struggles as they look for love.”

What the Love! with Karan Johar was announced in May last year on Johar's birthday, a few months before Netflix signed a long-term exclusive deal with Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital-focused content arm of Johar-run Dharma Productions, to create a broad range of fiction and non-fiction series and films. The new dating reality series isn't actually part of that deal — in fact, it's been produced by BBC Studios India. For Netflix though, it helps continue a partnership that has resulted in the terrible, inexcusable action film Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez; a Ma Anand Sheela documentary; and a Madhuri Dixit-led series from Baar Baar Dekho writer Sri Rao.

Johar is best known for directing and producing romantic dramas, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kal Ho Naa Ho around the turn of the century. Johar has considerably slowed down his feature film directorial efforts since, having helmed just two movies in the last seven years: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Student of the Year. Both films were panned by critics and audiences. And his recent productions haven't been received too well either, which include the likes of Good Newwz, Student of the Year 2, Kalank, and Kesari. Johar's most recent directorial venture, a short in the horror anthology Ghost Stories, was judged as the weakest of the lot by critics.

What the Love! with Karan Johar is out January 30 on Netflix in India and across the world.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Karan Johar, What The Love With Karan Johar, Netflix, Netflix India, BBC Studios
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Microsoft Project Artemis Looks to Detect Sex Predators in Video Game Chats

Related Stories

Karan Johar’s What the Love! Dating Reality Series to Release January 30 on Netflix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: 9 Smartphone Camera Tips to Capture Full Moon
  2. MarQ by Flipkart Launches Falkon Aerbook Thin-and-Light Laptop
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  4. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  6. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Is Now Compatible With Over 100 Smartphones
  7. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos Music Launched at CES 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Available on Pan-India Basis, Works With Any Broadband Service
  2. Karan Johar’s What the Love! Dating Reality Series to Release January 30 on Netflix
  3. Microsoft Project Artemis Looks to Detect Sex Predators in Video Game Chats
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launching Soon in India, Vijay Sales Reveals
  5. Google Urged by Over 50 Organisations Including DuckDuckGo to Take Action Against Android Vendors Offering Bloatware
  6. LG G9 Case Renders, LG V60 ThinQ Back Panel Photos Leak Design Details
  7. Kashmir's Indefinite Internet Shutdown Unwarranted, Says Supreme Court
  8. Google Pixel 4 Hit by Face Unlock Failure Issues After Recent Security Updates, Users Report
  9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Scott Derrickson Steps Down as Director
  10. Samsung Upcoming Foldable Phone to Be Called Galaxy Bloom, Flagship Series to Be Called Galaxy S20: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.