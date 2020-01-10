Netflix has set a January 30 release date for What the Love! with Karan Johar, the dating reality show on which the 47-year-old Bollywood producer-director will serve as host, just as he does on his long-running talk show Koffee with Karan. What the Love! with Karan Johar will also feature celebrity guests, in the likes of Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games), Sunny Leone (Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone), Huma Qureshi (Leila), and Arjun Kapoor (Panipat), except they aren't the subject here. They will offer dating advice to six single people, whom Johar will mentor “through their personal struggles as they look for love.”

What the Love! with Karan Johar was announced in May last year on Johar's birthday, a few months before Netflix signed a long-term exclusive deal with Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital-focused content arm of Johar-run Dharma Productions, to create a broad range of fiction and non-fiction series and films. The new dating reality series isn't actually part of that deal — in fact, it's been produced by BBC Studios India. For Netflix though, it helps continue a partnership that has resulted in the terrible, inexcusable action film Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez; a Ma Anand Sheela documentary; and a Madhuri Dixit-led series from Baar Baar Dekho writer Sri Rao.

Johar is best known for directing and producing romantic dramas, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kal Ho Naa Ho around the turn of the century. Johar has considerably slowed down his feature film directorial efforts since, having helmed just two movies in the last seven years: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Student of the Year. Both films were panned by critics and audiences. And his recent productions haven't been received too well either, which include the likes of Good Newwz, Student of the Year 2, Kalank, and Kesari. Johar's most recent directorial venture, a short in the horror anthology Ghost Stories, was judged as the weakest of the lot by critics.

What the Love! with Karan Johar is out January 30 on Netflix in India and across the world.