Technology News

Netflix Announces Dating Reality Show ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar’

Lots of hype, very little detail.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 10:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Announces Dating Reality Show ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar’

Photo Credit: Ishika Mohan Motwane/Netflix

Karan Johar on the sets of ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar’

Highlights
  • Karan Johar will serve as host on the Netflix dating show
  • Just as he has for six seasons of Koffee with Karan
  • Johar is best known for directing, producing romantic dramas

Netflix has announced a new dating reality show called ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar', which will be produced by BBC Studios India. The 47-year-old Bollywood producer-director will serve as host, just as he does on his long-running talk show Koffee with Karan, which finished its sixth season back in March on Star World and Hotstar. Netflix claims ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar' will be a “one-of-a-kind dating reality show” wherein Johar will “share his thoughts on love and relationships, but with an unexpected twist.” There's no premiere date for the series yet.

‘What The Love? With Karan Johar' was announced over the weekend to mark Johar's 47th birthday on Saturday. “Where there's chemistry, there's always a way!” Johar tweeted in response to Netflix India. “Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love!” Netflix added in its official announcement that Johar would “give love a new perspective [on ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar'] and this time, it's without conjecture.” Make of that what you will.

Johar is best known for directing and producing romantic dramas, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kal Ho Naa Ho around the turn of the century. ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar' will be the second collaboration for Netflix and Johar, after last year's anthology drama film Lust Stories, in which he directed one of four segments.

Johar has considerably slowed down his feature film directorial efforts, having helmed just two movies in the last seven years: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Student of the Year. Both films were panned by critics and audiences. And his recent productions haven't been received too well either, which include the likes of Student of the Year 2, Kalank, Kesari, Simmba, and Dhadak.

‘What The Love? With Karan Johar' is the second dating reality show in India from a major international streaming service, after the Shilpa Shetty-hosted Hear Me. Love Me. from Amazon Prime Video in September last year, which was lambasted by critics and audiences upon its release.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Karan Johar, What The Love With Karan Johar
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.5.4 Update With Camera Fixes, System-Level Improvements
AMD Radeon RX5000 'Navi' GPU Series, New CPUs Including 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X Announced at Computex 2019
Honor Smartphones
Netflix Announces Dating Reality Show ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Game of Thrones Season 8 Documentary Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  2. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone to Launch in India Today
  3. Redmi K20 Pro Price, Redmi K20 Render Leaked Ahead of May 28 Launch
  4. Intel Previews 10nm 'Ice Lake' CPU With Gen11 Graphics
  5. AMD Unveils Radeon RX5000 GPU Series, New CPUs Including 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X
  6. All the Smartphones That Became More Affordable This Month
  7. Redmi K20, K20 Pro to Support Dual-Band GPS, New Colour Surfaces Online
  8. MacBook Pro 2019 Teardown Shows Changes in 'New' Butterfly Keyboards
  9. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Next Sale in India on May 29
  10. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 in India?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.