Tribhanga: Kajol to Star in Netflix Movie From Ajay Devgn, Alongside Mithila Palkar, 2 Others

Tribhanga is the digital debut for the DDLJ star.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 10:33 IST
Photo Credit: Ajay Devgn FFilms

Kajol in Helicopter Eela

  • Production began Thursday on new Netflix Indian movie
  • Renuka Shahane is the writer and director on Tribhanga
  • No release date set for the film as yet

Kajol is set to make her digital debut with a new Netflix movie from India called Tribhanga, a Mumbai-set drama about the lives of three women “that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. The heart-warming storyline looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.” Mithila Palkar (Little Things), Tanvi Azmi (Bajirao Mastani), and Kunaal Roy Kapoor (Delhi Belly) will star alongside. Named for the Odissi dance pose of the same name, Tribhanga has been written and directed by actress Renuka Shahane (Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!). Production began Thursday, but no release date has been set yet for Tribhanga.

“I am looking forward to directing Tribhanga,” Shahane said in a prepared statement. “This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day. We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting.”

Tribhanga is a production of Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Banijay Asia, and Alchemy Productions. Devgn is Kajol's husband, who said: “We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for Tribhanga, a story of three incredible women. The film marks the digital debut for Ajay Devgn Films, and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to this story.”

“We are thrilled to work on our first production with Ajay Devgn Films, Banijay Asia, and Alchemy Productions and bring Tribhanga to life,” Netflix India's director of original film, Aashish Singh, said. “The film is being led by a wonderful cast and crew and we hope its story will resonate with our members in India and around the world.”

Kajol is best known for her performances in Bollywood films in the ‘90s and ‘00s, including the 1995 romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the 1997 mystery Gupt: The Hidden Truth, the 1998 rom-com Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, the 1998 and 1999 romantic dramas Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, and the 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... Since then, Kajol has been selective about her work as she's more focused on her family, having worked on the 2006 romantic thriller Fanaa, the 2010 drama My Name is Khan, and the 2015 comedy-drama Dilwale.

Ajay Devgn Ffilms has largely worked on films involving Devgn himself, including the likes of the 2014 action sequel Singham Returns, the 2012 action comedies Bol Bachchan and Son of Sardar, and the 2019 action adventure comedy Total Dhamaal. Kajol has previously starred in four movies produced by her husband's production banner.

Banijay Asia has previously produced reality series such as Nach Baliye 9 and The Voice, ARRived with A.R. Rehman for Amazon Prime Video, and Hostages for Hotstar. It has worked in association with Salman Khan's SK TV for The Kapil Sharma Show, and M.S. Dhoni's Dhoni Entertainment for the Hotstar docu-series Roar of the Lion.

Alchemy Films — founded by Sapna and Siddharth P. Malhotra — is behind TV serials such as Sanjeevani, Crime Patrol, Dill Mill Gayye, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Ek Haseena Thi.

For Netflix, Tribhanga joins several other Indian films in various stages of development or production, including those produced or directed by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee (Khosla Ka Ghosla!), Ronnie Screwvala (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na), Sudhir Mishra (Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi), Sooni Taraporevala (Salaam Bombay!), Atul Sabharwal (Aurangzeb), Shashanka Ghosh (Veere Di Wedding), and Ruchi Narain (Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow). Netflix also signed a long-term deal with Johar in September, before announcing the Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Drive as the first release.

