Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Now in Black-and-White, With More Cyborg, Darkseid, and Hippolyta

There’s also an updated colour version, and an hour-long breakdown from Snyder himself.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 November 2020 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Highlights
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League out in 2021 on HBO Max
  • New trailer comes on 3-year anniversary of theatrical release
  • Snyder Cut trailer song is still Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

The Justice League black-and-white trailer is here, as promised. Zack Snyder has unveiled a monochrome version of the Justice League Snyder Cut trailer on his Twitter account, with HBO Max — the exclusive American home for Zack Snyder's Justice League — releasing a colour version on its YouTube channel. The new Justice League trailer is largely the same as the one we got at DC FanDome back in August, except it has more of Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and the Batmobile, and a new shot of Darkseid (Ray Porter) charging up the Mother Boxes, and Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) in action.

Zack Snyder's Justice League black-and-white trailer

Zack Snyder's Justice League (updated) colour trailer

If you're wondering why Snyder and HBO Max have bothered with a new Justice League trailer just three months on from the previous one, well, there are a couple of reasons for that. Firstly, the original trailer had to be pulled down from YouTube due to music copyright issues. The updated version uses the same song, Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah”, but this one doesn't run afoul of similar issues presumably. Additionally, Tuesday was also the three-year anniversary for Justice League's theatrical release, and Snyder used that as an excuse to unveil the black-and-white version, and take fans through a detailed hour-long breakdown of the same.

Justice League trailer breakdown

In an interview last week, Snyder spoke about his fondness for Justice League in black-and-white: “My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie. That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience. Because that's how I lived with the movie for two years, in black and white.”

A tad more annoyingly, the new updated Justice League trailer brings with it a new name for Snyder's version of the film — Justice League: Director's Cut. It's been previously called Zack Snyder's Justice League, and HBO Max has also always used “The Snyder Cut” terminology to promote it on social media platforms, co-opting what had been a fan movement under the hashtag “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut”.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will release in 2021 on HBO Max. No global release plans have been announced, but Snyder said at DC FanDome they are working to make sure that international fans are cared for as well. However, it is yet unclear what that actually means. WarnerMedia has previously said it plans to continue working with existing partners in countries where HBO Max has no launch plans. In India, WarnerMedia has ties with Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Further reading: Justice League, Justice League Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder, Zack Snyders Justice League, Warner Bros, HBO Max, DC Comics, DCEU
