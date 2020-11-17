Technology News
loading

Zack Snyder to Break Down Justice League Trailer in Black-and-White on Tuesday

Justice League Snyder Cut will be split into six chapters (but it’s still four episodes).

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 November 2020 14:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zack Snyder to Break Down Justice League Trailer in Black-and-White on Tuesday

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Highlights
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League to release in 2021 on HBO Max
  • Trailer breakdown arrives on 3-year anniversary of theatrical release
  • Unclear if this is new trailer, or Snyder will talk about first trailer

Zack Snyder's Justice League is getting a new trailer breakdown on Tuesday at 10:30pm IST (9am PST), the director has revealed, on the three-year anniversary of its theatrical release. This will be in black-and-white entirely, according to Snyder, and hence it's unclear if this is a new trailer or whether Snyder will merely offer his thoughts on the first trailer. Snyder has also talked about how Jared Leto came on board to reprise his role of the Joker, and how his four-hour director's cut of Justice League is made up of six chapters.

Lastly, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ray Fisher has shared a new photo (above) on Twitter, featuring Ezra Miller's Flash and his Cyborg, as he uses his “third eye” to project a hologram that consists of Mother Boxes. Mother Boxes are extremely powerful objects that have been used to revive Superman, create Cyborg, and can even terraform Earth.

 

“My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie,” Synder told The Film Junkee on Friday. “That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience. Because that's how I lived with the movie for two years, in black and white […] When I do the live-stream of the trailer, Steph and I coloured a black and white version of the trailer. So the first version that I'm going to put out, and probably what I'm going to talk about on Tuesday, will be the black and white version of the trailer.”

Snyder's comments don't clarify if he's going to discuss a black-and-white version of the first trailer, or if this is a second trailer. But one thing is for sure: the trailer breakdown will be exclusive to Vero.

The first trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League was unveiled at DC FanDome less than three months ago, and it featured all the primary Justice League members — Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) — in addition to the new villain Darkseid (Ray Porter) and the original villain Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).

It's also unclear if Leto's Joker will be part of the new Justice League trailer, but here's how that casting addition came about. Snyder said: “I had this idea for a scene. I had a version of this scene that I had written maybe three years ago. Slightly different, but very similar. But then, for whatever reason, for a multitude of reasons, I didn't do it.

“Then I was talking to [my wife and producing partner] Debbie, and I was like, ‘I have this […] do you think it would possible? Am I crazy? Should I just cold call him?' So I called him […] it was a cool conversation. When I pitched him the idea, I feel like he hooked onto the ‘why' of it, because there's a big ‘why.' And literally, he said to me, ‘We'll talk more.' I kept calling him, we talked over a while, and he agreed to do it. It was a great experience working with him.”

Snyder has previously revealed that his director's cut of Justice League would be available as a four-hour movie and a four-episode miniseries. But structurally, the film is divided into even more parts: “The thing about the movie that I think is interesting is the way I constructed the cut was, it's six chapters, right? It was always this chaptered concept, where the first section says ‘Part 1' and you have this little section, ‘Part 2' and you have another section […] and then an epilogue.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League will release in 2021 on HBO Max. No global release plans have been announced, but Snyder said at DC FanDome they are working to make sure that international fans are cared for as well. However, it is yet unclear what that actually means. WarnerMedia has previously said it plans to continue working with existing partners in countries where HBO Max has no launch plans. In India, WarnerMedia has ties with Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Justice League, Justice League Snyder Cut, Zack Snyders Justice League, Zack Snyder, Warner Bros, Vero, The Flash, Cyborg, DC Comics, DCEU, HBO Max, Jared Leto, Joker
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Apple is Actively Working to Launch Its First Foldable iPhone in September 2022: Report

Related Stories

Zack Snyder to Break Down Justice League Trailer in Black-and-White on Tuesday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Nokia 2.4 India Launch Set for November 26, HMD Global Teases
  3. Mi, Redmi, Poco Phone Users Facing a Bootloop Issue
  4. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Debut Next Week
  5. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  6. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  7. Zack Snyder to Break Down Justice League Trailer in Black-and-White on Tuesday
  8. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  9. Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 With Windows 10 Pro Launched in India
  10. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now Up for Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Expands Regional COVID-19 Details as Cases Increase, Live Crowd Feature Added in Public Transport
  2. SpaceX Hints at Starlink Debut in India by Urging Government to Start Approving Satellite Technologies
  3. Twitter Fleets Now Rolling Out Globally, Audio Spaces Coming to Select Users Soon, ‘Working Hard on’ Android Voice Tweets
  4. Oppo Showcases Oppo X 2021 Phone With Rollable OLED Screen, Oppo AR Glass 2021 With Air, Voice Gestures
  5. Adobe Photoshop ARM Beta Version Releasing for macOS, Windows
  6. Amazon Pharmacy Launched, to Deliver Prescription Medications in US
  7. Spotify Premium India Annual Plan Down to Rs. 999 for the Rest of 2020
  8. Facebook Is Now Using AI to Help Human Moderators Identify Posts That Need Review
  9. OnePlus Education Benefits Details Announced; Rs. 1,000 Off on Phones, TVs for Students, Teachers in India
  10. Trolls World Tour Release Date in India Set for November 19
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com