Justice League Snyder Cut is due for a new and final trailer on Sunday, February 14, and to promote that, Warner Bros. and HBO Max have dropped a teaser for said trailer. I mean, this is getting meta. The new 11-second Zack Snyder's Justice League teaser features more of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), a black-suited Superman (Henry Cavill), and the Batmobile in action. It ends by reiterating the February 14 trailer release date, before listing out the obligatory credits of those involved in making Justice League Snyder Cut.

This will be the second trailer for Justice League Snyder Cut. The first one dropped at DC FanDome back in August last year, though HBO Max termed that as just a teaser, even though it ran for over two and a half minutes. (It was re-released in November, alongside a black-and-white version, following music copyright issues for the original version.) As such, the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer is being labelled as “official trailer premiere”.

Justice League Snyder Cut Is Coming to India, WarnerMedia Says

In addition to Hinds' Steppenwolf, Gadot's Diana/ Wonder Woman, and Cavill's Clark Kent/ Superman, Justice League Snyder Cut also stars Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/ Batman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/ Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/ Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/ The Flash, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as James Gordon.

There are roles for Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson/ Deathstroke, Amber Heard as Mera, Harry Lennix as Calvin Swanwick/ Martian Manhunter, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Zheng Kai as Ryan Choi, Peter Guinness as DeSaad, Ray Porter as Darkseid, and Jared Leto as Joker as well on Zack Snyder's Justice League, though they are not credited as part of the main cast.

Snyder is naturally the director on Justice League Snyder Cut, with Chris Terrio now credited as the sole screenwriter. Terrio was a joint screenwriter with Joss Whedon on the original Justice League. Deborah Snyder and Charles Roven are the producers. Executive producers on Zack Snyder's Justice League include Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Terrio, and Affleck.

Justice League Snyder Cut is out March 18 on HBO Max in the US, HBO Go in parts of Asia, and HBO services in parts of Europe. There are no concrete details on an India release date or platform, but WarnerMedia — which owns HBO — says it's “in discussions with local and global partners and will have more details shortly.”