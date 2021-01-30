Technology News
loading

Justice League Snyder Cut Release Date Set for March 18 on HBO Max

Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League will exclusively release on the OTT platform.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 30 January 2021 13:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Justice League Snyder Cut Release Date Set for March 18 on HBO Max

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ZackSnyder

Fans will finally get to see Zack Snyder’s take on Justice League

Highlights
  • Zack Snyder tweeted the release date
  • Snyder’s Justice League also got a black-and-white trailer last year
  • Justice League first hit the theatres in 2017

Justice League Snyder Cut finally gets a release date. The director posted a tweet on Friday, confirming that his remastered version of the 2017-superhero caper will hit HBO Max in March. The original release was fraught with several production issues as Snyder had to step away for personal reasons and Joss Whedon (The Avengers) came on board to finish the film's post-production. Fans dissatisfied with Whedon's version started an online campaign demanding Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut and now, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally set to see the light of day.

Snyder's tweet was simple and straightforward, revealing that the “Reborn #SnyderCut” will start streaming on HBO Max on March 18. The OTT platform will be the exclusive home for Justice League Snyder Cut. Since HBO Max is not available in India, fans in the country may have to wait for quite some time before an international release is confirmed.

However, Snyder did say that plans are being made to ensure that international fans are cared for as well at the DC FanDome event in August last year. What that means could be anybody's guess. In India, WarnerMedia has ties with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. So, it remains to be seen whether Justice League Snyder Cut eventually releases on one of these platforms.

Fans also got to see the Justice League Snyder Cut trailer in black-and-white late last year. The trailer also carried a new name for the upcoming version – Justice League: Director's Cut. Commenting on the monochrome treatment, Snyder said, “My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie. That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience. Because that's how I lived with the movie for two years, in black and white.” Snyder's latest tweet also showed a poster of the film in black-and-white.

Justice League stars Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The iconic DC superheroes put their differences aside to team up against Steppenwolf (voiced by Ciarán Hinds) and stop impending apocalypse. The multi-starrer cast also comprise Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, among others.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Justice League, Zack Snyder, Justice League Snyder Cut, DC, Warner Bros, HBO Max
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test: Report

Related Stories

Justice League Snyder Cut Release Date Set for March 18 on HBO Max
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spotify Looks to Recommend Music Based on Your Emotional State
  2. Xiaomi Unveils New Wireless Charging Tech That Works Over the Air
  3. Airtel Claims to Be Ready for 5G Rollout, Demonstrates Live Experience
  4. Microsoft India Development Center Established in Noida
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Buds Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  6. MIUI 12.5 Global Launch Set for February 8, Xiaomi Announces
  7. SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test
  8. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS Update With January Security Patch
  9. Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Others Get January Android Security Patch: Report
  10. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
#Latest Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Release Date Set for March 18 on HBO Max
  2. Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test: Report
  3. Apple TV+ Plans Miniseries on WeWork Rise and Fall With Jared Leto as Co-Founder Adam Neumann
  4. Facebook to Develop ‘Topic Exclusion Controls’ for Advertisers to Tackle Harmful Content
  5. US Lobby Group Urges India Not to Tighten Foreign Investment Rules for E-Commerce
  6. Xiaomi Files Legal Complaint Against US Defence, Treasury Ban
  7. Microsoft Teams May Receive Improvements for Desktop App to Cut Down on RAM, CPU Usage
  8. Personal Data of ‘Thousands’ Stolen from Dutch Coronavirus Track-and-Trace Programme in Two Separate Leaks
  9. Tenet Now Available on Apple TV and Google Play in India
  10. Spotify May Soon Recommend Music Based on Your Emotional State, Surroundings, Patent Tips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com