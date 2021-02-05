Technology News
loading

Justice League Snyder Cut Is Coming to India, ‘Fully Committed’ WarnerMedia Says

“We are in discussions with local and global partners and will have more details shortly.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 February 2021 18:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Justice League Snyder Cut Is Coming to India, ‘Fully Committed’ WarnerMedia Says

Photo Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros.

A still from Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer

Highlights
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League out March 18 on HBO Max
  • WarnerMedia pushing for day-and-date release globally
  • Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar have ties with Warner Bros. India

Justice League Snyder Cut will most likely be available in India, WarnerMedia has told Gadgets 360, though it's still unclear exactly where and when. In a statement exclusively provided to Gadgets 360, a WarnerMedia spokesperson said: “We know how much Zack Snyder's Justice League means to our legions of DC fans in India and are fully committed to making the movie as widely available as possible around the same time as the global premiere on March 18. We are in discussions with local and global partners and will have more details shortly.”

That's not a lot to go on, to be fair, but WarnerMedia's tone and emphasis bode well. The parent company of Warner Bros. clearly seems committed in ensuring a global launch for Zack Snyder's Justice League. And for good reason. With the recut version of the 2017 movie going directly to streaming — it's exclusively on HBO Max in the US — that means there's a much greater piracy threat hanging over the film's neck. If WarnerMedia is unable to give DC fans worldwide legal access to the film, they will just find other ways to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Of course, whether WarnerMedia actually manages a day-and-date release for Justice League Snyder Cut in India as rest of the world remains to be seen. There's also the matter of where it could end up streaming. The mention of “local and global partners” is interesting in that light. In the past, WarnerMedia has said that in regions where HBO Max doesn't have any launch plans, it would continue to work with existing partners. In India, Warner Bros. has tie-ups with all the big names. Some films are on Netflix and others on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar has most of the HBO content.

The last bit has led to speculation that Zack Snyder's Justice League could end up on Disney+ Hotstar, but it's worth noting that HBO and HBO Max are very different entities, despite the shared name. Disney's deal is limited to HBO, which is why not a single HBO Max original has landed on Disney+ Hotstar. Netflix and Amazon seem more suited for a deal for Zack Snyder's Justice League, given their ties to Warner Bros. India, but it would be surprising if WarnerMedia chose to work with a third-party. As of now, Justice League Snyder Cut is limited to HBO services globally.

Could WarnerMedia end up going the pay-per-view route? Warner Bros. India has released both Christopher Nolan's Tenet and the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 1984 much earlier on services like Apple TV and Google Play (and now the newly-announced BookMyShow Stream), with the films going from theatres to online platforms in eight and six weeks, respectively. If it opts for that route, Zack Snyder's Justice League would be available for a standalone price, to rent / buy.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is out March 18 on HBO Max in the US, HBO Go in parts of Asia, and HBO services in Central Europe, the Nordics, Portugal, and Spain. It will release in Latin America later in 2021 when HBO Max launches there.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Justice League, Justice League Snyder Cut, Zack Snyders Justice League, Zack Snyder, WarnerMedia, AT and T, Warner Bros, Warner Bros India, DC Comics, DCEU, HBO Max, HBO Go
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

Justice League Snyder Cut Is Coming to India, ‘Fully Committed’ WarnerMedia Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Launches Paid-for News Platform in Australia
  2. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  3. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  4. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  5. Poco M3 First Impressions
  6. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  7. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  8. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched
  9. Apple’s Parental Controls Restrict Searches for the Word ‘Asian’
  10. Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 8.1 May Get Android 11 Update Sooner Than Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Patent Application Indicates That It Could Have a Solution for Fraying Lightning Cables
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Coming to India, ‘Fully Committed’ WarnerMedia Says
  3. Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  4. BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India: Tenet, Other Titles Available to Rent
  5. Bitcoin Worth Over EUR 50 Million Seized From Fraudster Who Refuses to Give Up Password
  6. Mi 11 Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch, Significantly Higher Than China Prices
  7. Vishal Gondal on FAU-G Review Bombing, PUBG Comparisons, and Game Update Plans
  8. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Watch 2 Pro Receives US FCC Certification, Could Feature Square-Shaped Dial
  10. Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com