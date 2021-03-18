Justice League Snyder Cut is out now in India on BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play, and Tata Sky. Apple TV (formerly iTunes Movies) still says “pre-order” even though the release time has passed. Pricing starts at Rs. 149 on BookMyShow Stream, with Apple TV and Tata Sky just Re. 1 higher. It goes up to Rs. 160 on Hungama Play. This is all for rent, mind you. If you would like to own Justice League Snyder Cut, you'll need to fork over Rs. 689 on BookMyShow Stream or Rs. 690 on Apple TV. Hungama Play and Tata Sky only offer movies on rent. With Tata Sky, you will also need an active DTH subscription to rent it. And no, Justice League Snyder Cut is not included in your Tata Sky package. Snyder Cut is not available on Google Play Movies and YouTube Movies, even though the official movie website had said it would be.

Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent

Platform Rent Buy Apple TV Rs. 150 Rs. 690 BookMyShow Stream Rs. 149 Rs. 689 Google Play Movies TBA TBA Hungama Play Rs. 160 N/A Tata Sky Rs. 150 N/A YouTube Movies TBA TBA

BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play, and Tata Sky are all limited to HD video quality and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound. Apple was expected to offer Justice League Snyder Cut in 4K HDR, with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, in addition to Dolby Atmos sound. This would be on par with HBO Max — the US-exclusive home for the DC movie — and as Zack Snyder intends it to be seen. But Apple TV still says HD and Atmos. Of course, if quality is paramount, you might want to wait a couple of months for the Justice League Snyder Cut 4K Blu-ray, out in late May.

If you choose to rent Justice League Snyder Cut, you will have 30 days to watch it, and two days to finish once you hit play. This is usually how on-demand rental works, though policies might vary. Check with a platform if you've any questions. Apple TV and BookMyShow Stream will also allow you to download Justice League Snyder Cut on supported devices.

Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut

How to pre-order Justice League Snyder Cut on Apple TV

The Apple TV app is naturally available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV (the streaming box that shares the app's name, annoyingly). Additionally, it's also available on Amazon Fire TV devices, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Roku devices, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and major smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio. Apple TV is also compatible with TVs that support AirPlay 2.

Login with your Apple ID on a supported device. On the Apple TV app, search for Zack Snyder's Justice League — or use our handy link. Pick from Buy or Rent. Complete the payment. Voilà, start watching!

How to watch Justice League Snyder Cut on BookMyShow Stream

BookMyShow Stream is available on the BookMyShow website, in the BookMyShow mobile app, and has dedicated apps for Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick. It also supports Chromecast. Mind you, Snyder Cut costs more on iPhone because of the Apple tax.

Login with your mobile number on BookMyShow app or bookmyshow.com Navigate to Stream and search for Zack Snyder's Justice League — or use our handy link. Pick from Buy or Rent. Complete the payment. Voilà, start watching!

Justice League Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release

How to watch Justice League Snyder Cut on Hungama Play

The Hungama Play app is available on Android and iOS. It has support for Chromecast. You can also watch on the Hungama website.

Login with your Hungama ID on a supported device. On the Hungama Play app or hungama.com, search for Zack Snyder's Justice League — or use our handy link. Choose Rent and complete payment. Voilà, start watching!

How to watch Justice League Snyder Cut on Tata Sky

With Tata Sky, you can watch movies on the Tata Sky website, any Tata Sky set-top box, or in the Tata Sky app for Android or iOS.

While Snyder Cut will be available starting Thursday at 12:31pm in the app and on the website, you'll need to wait till Friday midnight (that's March 19 at 12am) for it to appear on your set-top box.

On the Tata Sky app/ website

Login with your Tata Sky ID on a supported device. On the Tata Sky app or watch.tatasky.com, search for Zack Snyder's Justice League — or use our handy link. Click on Rent and complete payment. Voilà, start watching!

On Tata Sky set-top box

Navigate to Tata Sky Showcase — HD channel 250 or SD channel 251 — on your DTH box. Complete the payment. Voilà, start watching!

Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max

Here's the official synopsis for Justice League Snyder Cut from Warner Bros. and HBO Max:

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Directed by Snyder, Justice League Snyder Cut stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, J.K. Simmons as James Gordon, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Peter Guinness as DeSaad, and Ray Porter as Darkseid.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is out now on BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play, and Tata Sky in India. It's also available on HBO Max in the US, HBO Go in parts of Asia, and HBO services in Central Europe, the Nordics, Portugal, and Spain. In all other markets, it's available on a range of video-on-demand platforms.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.