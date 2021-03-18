Technology News
Justice League Snyder Cut Apple TV Pre-Orders Live in India

For Rs. 690, you can have it in your library forever.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 March 2021 10:39 IST
Justice League Snyder Cut Apple TV Pre-Orders Live in India

Photo Credit: Warner Bros./Apple

Justice League Snyder Cut on Apple TV

Highlights
  • Justice League Snyder Cut out Thursday worldwide
  • Rent option is not available on Apple TV for now
  • Dolby Atmos confirmed, waiting on 4K Dolby Vision

Justice League Snyder Cut pre-orders are now live on Apple TV (formerly iTunes Movies) in India. You can buy Zack Snyder's Justice League for Rs. 690 on Apple TV, in line with what we had predicted. The rent option is not available as yet, but sources say that Justice League Snyder Cut will cost Rs. 150 to rent on Apple TV — again, in line with our expectations. And though Apple TV says it's coming on Friday, we have been assured that it is indeed Thursday afternoon, as previously announced. Lastly, Apple TV says Snyder Cut will be offered in HD resolution and Dolby Atmos. It's meant to be a 4K title, and so we're awaiting confirmation on that front.

With this, Apple TV becomes the second platform to open pre-orders for Justice League Snyder Cut in India. BookMyShow Stream was the first to do so on March 6, allowing fans to both rent and buy prior to the release date, and it's taken Apple TV another 12 days to follow in those footsteps (albeit without a rent option). Still, that's better than other video-on-demand services such as Google Play/ YouTube Movies, Hungama Play, and Tata Sky — all of them have yet to even list Justice League Snyder Cut on their platforms. At this point, mere hours away from release, it seems like they will not be taking pre-orders at all.

Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent

If you're wondering how to pick between the platforms, you should take app support into consideration. The Apple TV app is naturally available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV (you know, the streaming box that shares the app's name). Additionally, it's also available on Amazon Fire TV devices, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Roku devices, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and major smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio. Apple TV is also compatible with TVs that support AirPlay 2.

Directed by Snyder, Justice League Snyder Cut stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, J.K. Simmons as James Gordon, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Peter Guinness as DeSaad, and Ray Porter as Darkseid.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is out March 18 at 12:31pm on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, and YouTube in India. It's available on HBO Max in the US, HBO Go in parts of Asia, and HBO services in Central Europe, the Nordics, Portugal, and Spain. In all other markets, it's available on a range of video-on-demand platforms.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Facebook to Remove Social, Political Group Recommendations, Block Rule-Breaking Members

